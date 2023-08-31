HUMBL Management To Conduct Q+A Interview on SmallCapVoice.com

Interview Aimed at Answering Shareholder Questions, Business Plans, Product Roadmap and Operational Achievements

San Diego, CA, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTCM: HMBL) (the “Company”) announced the upcoming availability of a Q+A interview answering shareholder questions and discussing company operations, product roadmap and business plans for the Company, expected to be published on September 7, 2023.

Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL, will individually share his perspectives on recent developments and the Company's ongoing business operations. Moreover, he will deliver a Q&A of top questions raised by shareholders to the Company’s new investor relations firm SmallCapVoice.com, underscoring the Company’s commitment to transparent communication and engagement with its investor community.

“We are deeply focused on the HUMBL Wallet for private and public sector clients and are underway on work in both segments in areas such as sports leagues and municipal government. We look forward to sharing routine progress and investor relations updates with our HUMBL Community via SmallCapVoice.com,” said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL. “We’re pleased to begin these quarterly shareholder Q&A updates to do so.”

“We are committed to providing shareholders with unambiguous guidance and swiftly addressing misinformation from bad actors, social media and chat boards, of which there is far too much. This new investor relations approach will better ensure that updates and advancements take center stage, enabling us to showcase our progress transparently and effectively with the most valuable part of the HUMBL brand: our shareholders.”

Questions for the interview will be compiled from emails, social media posts from the Company’s X.com, LinkedIn, and verified HUMBL Social accounts, as well as messages sent directly to the Company via email.

About HUMBL

HUMBL is a technology platform with product lines including the HUMBL Wallet™, HUMBL Search Engine™, HUMBL Social™, HUMBL Tickets™, HUMBL Marketplace™ and HUMBL Authentics™. For more information, please visit: HUMBL.com.

HUMBL has performed digital integrations with athletes and teams from the NCAA, MLB, UFC, WNFC, NASCAR Xfinity, World Surfing, World Rugby and more.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Except as may be required by law, HUMBL undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

