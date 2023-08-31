Admiral Markets AS 2023 Unaudited 6 Months Financial Results

Admirals witnesses a significant rise in new applications

Despite the low volatility in the financial markets in the first half of 2023, Admiral Markets AS delivered outstanding numbers in onboarding new clients and those of active.

Net trading income was EUR 20.5 million (6M 2022: EUR 32.3 million and 6M 2021: EUR 9.1 million)

EBITDA was EUR -3.1 million (6M 2022: EUR 24.3 million and 6M 2021: EUR -0.5 million)

Number of new applications in Group went up by 222% to 143,414 applications compared to same period of 2022 (6M 2022: 44,508 and 6M 2021: 75,759)

Number of active clients in Group went up by 96% to 65,636 clients compared to same period of 2022 (6M 2022: 33,493 and 6M 2021: 40,235 active clients)

„Admirals has always emphasized the importance of a long-term strategy. The expansion in new regions, leveraging the existing licenses and global brand presence, is as remarkable as our commitment is clear. We are driven by the desire to pursue progress and innovation,“ said the CEO of Admirals Group AS, Sergei Bogatenkov.

„Admirals’ vision is to empower financial inclusion by providing easy-to-use, affordable, and secure access to financial products through the Admirals’ ecosystem."

„I am proud that we have unlocked significant possibilities for growth and the expansion through diversification. Admirals has positioned itself in the rapidly developing FinTech community as a flexible and operative technology provider, as well as an education-driven strategic partner.”

Statement of Financial Position



(in thousands of euros) 30.06.2023 31.12.2022 Assets



Due from credit institutions 15,613 20,111 Due from investment companies 15,508 13,266 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 7,335 7,933 Loans and receivables 28,851 34,634 Inventories 170 48 Other assets 1,493 2,230 Investments into subsidiaries 4,180 4,180 Tangible fixed assets 1,695 1,850 Right-of-use asset 2,442 2,684 Intangible fixed assets 3,073 3,095 Total assets 80,360 90,031





Liabilities



Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 82 214 Liabilities and prepayments 2,052 4,350 Subordinated debt securities 1,354 1,827 Lease liabilities 2,716 2,949 Total liabilities 6,204 9,340





Equity



Share capital 2,586 2,586 Statutory reserve capital 259 259 Retained earnings 71,311 77,846 Total equity 74,156 80,691 Total liabilities and equity 80,360 90,031





Statement of Comprehensive Income



(in thousands of euros) 6M 2023 6M 2022





Net gains from trading of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss with clients and liquidity providers 20,510 44,608 Brokerage fee income 754 0 Brokerage and commission fee expense -15,794 -12,603 Other trading activity related income 188 252 Net income from trading 5,658 32,257 Other income 118 192 Other expense 511 0 Interest income calculated using the effective interest method -103 278 Other income similar to interest 227 59 Interest expense 10 -105 Net gains on exchange rate changes -158 991 Net gains at fair value through profit or loss -77 -437 Personnel expenses -2,373 -2,575 Operating expenses -6,316 -6,566 Depreciation of tangible and intangible assets -636 -580 Depreciation of right-of-use assets -242 -242 Profit before income tax -3,381 23,272 Income tax -535 0 Profit for the reporting period -3,916 23,272 Comprehensive income for the reporting period -3,916 23,272

The reports of Admiral Markets AS are available on the following website: https://admiralmarketsgroup.com/en/admiral-markets-as/reports/.

Admirals is a global FinTech and investment firm whose regulated subsidiaries offer smart solutions for multiple financial products. Since the foundation in 2001, Admirals has continuosly expanded its reach, and today it services worldwide through regulated trading companies.

Investment company Admiral Markets AS, established in Estonia, is a branch of Admirals Group AS, which has the right to provide investment services under the operating license of the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority in the European Union and the European Economic Area countries. Admirals cares about the success of their partners, therefore offering numerous tried-and-tested marketing tools, state-of-the-art software, and quality assurance.

Today, Admirals is located in 18 offices worldwide, making it a truly global organization.

Additional information:

Kaia Gil

Communication manager of Admiral Markets AS

kaia.gil@admiralmarkets.com

+372 53 413 764













