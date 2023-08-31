TGS: Shares Received by Board of Directors

OSLO, Norway (31 August 2023) – In accordance with the resolution made by the Annual General Meeting of TGS held on 10 May 2023, the Directors have now received restricted shares in TGS as part of their compensation. The Chair of the Board received 3,300 shares and the other Directors 1,650 shares each. The Company has distributed the restricted shares to the Directors from its balance of treasury shares. Following the transfer of restricted shares to the Directors, TGS holds 418,630 of the issued shares as treasury shares.

Attached is the list of Directors showing the balance of TGS shares held after the issuance described above.

About TGS

TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions

