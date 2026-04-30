TGS Quarterly Dividend

 | Source: TGS ASA TGS ASA

OSLO, NORWAY (30 April 2026) – Following the authorization from the Annual General Meeting on 29 April 2026, the Board of TGS ASA has resolved to distribute a quarterly dividend of the NOK equivalent of USD 0.155 per share (NOK 1.44 per share) in Q2 2026.

Key information relating to the cash dividend:

  • Dividend amount and declared currency: USD 0.155 per share (equivalent to NOK 1.44 per share)
  • Last trading day including right: 7 May 2026
  • Ex-date: 8 May 2026
  • Record date: 11 May 2026
  • Payment date: 27 May 2026
  • Date of approval: 29 April 2026


About TGS 
TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com (https://www.tgs.com/).


GlobeNewswire

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