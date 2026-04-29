TGS ASA - 2026 Annual General Meeting Held

OSLO, NORWAY (29 April 2026) - The Annual General Meeting of TGS ASA was held on 29 April 2026. All resolutions proposed were approved by the shareholders. The minutes from the Annual General Meeting are available on www.tgs.com.

For more information, visit TGS.com (http://www.tgs.com) email generalmeeting@tgs.com, or contact:

Bård Stenberg VP IR & Business intelligence

Tel: +47 992 45 235

E-mail: investor@tgs.com

About TGS

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com (https://www.tgs.com/).