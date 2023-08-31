ADT to Participate in Goldman Sachs 2023 Communacopia + Technology Conference on Thursday, Sept. 7

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT), the most trusted brand in smart home and small business security, today announced Jim DeVries, ADT President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Goldman Sachs 2023 Communacopia + Technology Conference on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in San Francisco. DeVries will participate in a fireside chat, which will begin at approximately 2:25 p.m. PT.



A live webcast and replay will be available through the ADT investor relations website at investor.adt.com.

About ADT Inc.



ADT provides safe, smart and sustainable solutions for people, homes and small businesses. Through innovative offerings, unrivaled safety and a premium customer experience, all delivered by the largest network of smart home security and rooftop solar professionals in the U.S., we empower people to protect and connect to what matters most. For more information, visit www.adt.com.

ADT contacts:

Elizabeth Landers

Investor Relations

elizabethlanders@adt.com

888-238-8525

Paul Wiseman

Media Relations

paulwiseman@adt.com

561-356-6388