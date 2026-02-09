ADT Announces Inclusion in the S&P SmallCap 600® Index

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) today announced its inclusion into the S&P SmallCap 600® Index, effective prior to the opening of trading this morning, Feb. 9, 2026.

“ADT’s inclusion in the S&P SmallCap 600 represents an important milestone for our company and reflects the resilience of our recurring revenue model and the progress we’ve made strengthening our business and delivering consistent performance,” said ADT Chairman, President and CEO, Jim DeVries. “As we remain focused on serving our customers, generating strong cash flow, and executing our strategy, we believe this addition will enhance our visibility within the investment community and highlight the long-term value we are creating for our shareholders, employees, and communities.”

For more information on the S&P SmallCap 600® and S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

ADT has made statements in this press release that are forward-looking and therefore subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release are, or could be, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and are made in reliance on the safe harbor protections provided thereunder.

These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the anticipated impacts of ADT’s inclusion in the S&P SmallCap 600® Index, including any statements regarding potential enhanced visibility within the investment community, as well as the Company’s strategy, operational priorities, and future performance, including statements regarding cash flow and long-term value creation.

Without limiting the generality of the preceding sentences, any time we use words such as “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “confident,” “possible,” “continue,” “seeks,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “might,” “potential,” “outlook,” “goals,” “objectives,” “targets,” “planned,” “projects,” and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology, and similar expressions, we intend to clearly express that the information deals with possible future events and is forward-looking in nature. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. We caution that these statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the Company’s control and could cause future events or results to be materially different from those stated or implied in this press release. Factors that could cause such differences include those described in the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including the sections titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” contained in those reports, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. ADT undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise unless required by law.

About ADT

ADT is a leading provider of security, interactive, and smart home solutions serving residential and small business customers in the U.S. Through innovative offerings, unrivaled safety, and a premium customer experience delivered by the largest network of smart home security professionals in the U.S., ADT empowers people to protect and connect to what matters most, every second, every day. For more information, visit ADT.com.