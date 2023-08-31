CORRECTION: Bicycle Health Tackles Nation’s #1 Health Crisis - Opioid Use Disorder - with Prescriptions for Buprenorphine with Pharmacist Injection Services Available at Over 700 Albertsons Companies Pharmacies

Editor’s note: A Bicycle Health release issued earlier on Aug. 31 was retracted as it contained inaccurate information. Please refer to the following version.

BOSTON, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bicycle Health , the nation’s largest provider of telemedicine treatment for opioid use disorder, announced today that it will make prescriptions for buprenorphine extended release injections (known as Sublocade) available to patients across 17 states through a joint effort with Albertsons Companies pharmacies. This collaboration increases access to medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD) by enabling Bicycle Health’s doctors, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants to prescribe monthly injections of buprenorphine that can be filled inside an Albertsons Cos. pharmacy as an alternative to taking daily buprenorphine/naloxone (Suboxone) orally.



MOUD is the gold-standard of care for people diagnosed with opioid use disorder (OUD). Buprenorphine, a partial opioid agonist, has been proven to reduce drug overdoses, ER visits, and overall healthcare costs. People with OUD can be seen, diagnosed, prescribed medication, and engage in ongoing treatment from a Bicycle Health specialist in addiction medicine, through the Bicycle Health app, from the privacy of their home.

Bicycle Health patients will have the option to have their buprenorphine prescribed virtually and then receive a buprenorphine injection from an on-site pharmacist at a participating Albertsons Cos. pharmacy, which includes Albertsons, Safeway and Acme pharmacies.

“In 2021, 81% of overdose deaths involved an opioid in the U.S., and the problem is getting worse by the day,” said Brian Clear, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Bicycle Health. “We had not made a dent in this problem until the pandemic removed restrictions on telemedicine, at which point, telemedicine access to medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD) quickly became associated with reductions in fatal drug overdose , improved retention in MOUD treatment, improvements in treatment adherence for veterans and seniors, and industry-leading improvements in MOUD retention and no-show rates .”

“Increasing access to medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD) is essential to overcoming the nation’s opioid crisis. By expanding the availability of Sublocade to Albertsons Cos. pharmacies will help protect the progress made during COVID and accelerate utilization of MOUD by making new treatment options available,” said Ankit Gupta, founder and CEO of Bicycle Health.

As one of the nation’s leading food and drug retailers Albertsons Cos. is a strategic pharmacy provider to Bicycle Health, helping reach those struggling with OUD in communities with limited access to MOUD treatment. Buprenorphine injectable medication is available at select Albertsons Cos. pharmacies in the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Montana, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, and Washington. Bicycle Health and Albertsons Cos. plan to expand this partnership to additional states as the regulatory environment allows.

“We are excited to offer Bicycle Health patients access to recovery care solutions in our pharmacies,” said Erin Shaal, Vice President of Pharmacy Procurement, Specialty and Patient Care at Albertsons Cos. “Offering recovery injectables at our pharmacies fill a need in our communities where patients are seeking alternative treatment options to manage opioid use disorder in a stigma-free environment.”

Bicycle Health is America’s #1 telehealth provider of medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD), offering an evidence-based clinical care model that includes FDA-approved Medications for Addiction Treatment (MAT), access to a highly-trained team of medical experts, therapy, a customized treatment plan, and peer support groups. Bicycle Health’s mission is to address the country’s most severe public health crisis by providing access to affordable, convenient, and confidential tele-MOUD treatment for individuals in need and helping to reduce stigmas associated with opioid addiction. For more information, visit www.bicyclehealth.com .

