Nasdaq Copenhagen

Nikolaj Plads 6

DK-1067 Copenhagen K

Copenhagen, 1 September 2023

ANNOUNCEMENT no. 11/2023

Managers’ transactions

Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 1 September 2023.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

Name:

Joanna Lucyna Iwanowska-Nielsen

Reason for the notification:

Position/status:

Member of the board of directors in Cemat A/S

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name:

Cemat A/S

LEI:

213800899MWAZT9KQZ78

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Shares

Identification code:

ISIN DK0010271584

Nature of the transaction:

Purchase of shares

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0.8180000 6,166 DKK 0.8280000 29,885 DKK 0.8300000 13,450 DKK 0.8300000 100,000 DKK 0.8380000 70,250 DKK 0.8400000 24,900 DKK 0.8400000 30,000 DKK 0.8400000 10,000 DKK 0.8400000 634

Aggregated information:

Aggregated volume

285,285

Price

DKK 237,870.06, equivalent to DKK 0.833798 per share

Date of the transaction:

31 August 2023

Place of the transaction:

Nasdaq Copenhagen, XCSE

Cemat A/S

Jaroslaw Lipinski

CEO

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

Attachment