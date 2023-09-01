Nasdaq Copenhagen
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK-1067 Copenhagen K
Copenhagen, 1 September 2023
ANNOUNCEMENT no. 11/2023
Managers’ transactions
Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 1 September 2023.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
Name:
Joanna Lucyna Iwanowska-Nielsen
Reason for the notification:
Position/status:
Member of the board of directors in Cemat A/S
Initial notification/Amendment:
Initial
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name:
Cemat A/S
LEI:
213800899MWAZT9KQZ78
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
Shares
Identification code:
ISIN DK0010271584
Nature of the transaction:
Purchase of shares
Price(s) and volume(s):
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.8180000
|6,166
|DKK 0.8280000
|29,885
|DKK 0.8300000
|13,450
|DKK 0.8300000
|100,000
|DKK 0.8380000
|70,250
|DKK 0.8400000
|24,900
|DKK 0.8400000
|30,000
|DKK 0.8400000
|10,000
|DKK 0.8400000
|634
Aggregated information:
- Aggregated volume
285,285
- Price
DKK 237,870.06, equivalent to DKK 0.833798 per share
Date of the transaction:
31 August 2023
Place of the transaction:
Nasdaq Copenhagen, XCSE
Cemat A/S
Jaroslaw Lipinski
CEO
This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language
version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.
Attachment