UMA Education, Inc. Acquires American Institute

Tampa, Fla., Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMA Education, Inc., (UMA), the organization that operates Ultimate Medical Academy, a non-profit higher education institution with the mission of equipping and empowering students to excel in healthcare careers, today announced the acquisition of American Institute, a career education school focused largely on healthcare training with five campus locations in Connecticut and New Jersey.

The transaction marks an expansion of UMA’s campus operations to the Northeastern United States.

“Our nation faces a tremendous challenge of recruiting and training millions of new people to join the ranks of healthcare professionals in hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, doctor’s offices and more,” said UMA President Tom Rametta. “With this acquisition, UMA will amplify our ability to educate a steady pipeline of graduates to join the healthcare workforce. We are pleased to add to our family a school like American Institute that shares our value to champion student outcomes.”

Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., Ultimate Medical Academy provides online healthcare education programs to students across the country, plus in-person instruction for clinical programs at its ground campus in Clearwater, Fla. Ultimate Medical Academy’s current catalog of programs trains learners for roles such as nurse assistants, patient care technicians, phlebotomists, Emergency Medical Technicians, pharmacy technicians, healthcare accountants and more.

American Institute, which will be celebrating its 100th year in 2024, operates five campuses in Connecticut and New Jersey offering hybrid programs which give students a combination of on-campus support and flexibility by enabling them to complete some of their coursework online through distance education. American Institute brings new programs to UMA, such as Diagnostic Medical Sonography (DMS) that trains ultrasound technicians.

Ultimate Medical Academy and American Institute are each accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES, www.abhes.org).

“Both our schools are focused on the overarching goal of helping transform the lives of our students and addressing the urgent shortage of healthcare and skilled trade workers in our country,” said American Institute Senior Vice President of Ground Strategic Operations Christopher Coutts. “We have similar approaches to providing high-quality and student-first education and services, and I am thrilled we are joining the UMA Education, Inc. family.”

“UMA and American Institute have a shared vision of student support and success. I am looking forward to sharing our respective strengths as well as building on our distinct geographic footprints to complement each other,” said American Institute Senior Vice President of Ground Finance & Operations Stephen Schwartz.

About Ultimate Medical Academy

Ultimate Medical Academy is an accredited, nonprofit educational institution that helps to meet the need for skilled healthcare workers in the United States by equipping and empowering learners to do vital work at the heart of healthcare. In addition to offering degree and diploma programs, Ultimate Medical Academy works closely with healthcare companies to connect students directly to job opportunities.

With more than 15,000 students and more than 80,000 alumni nationwide, Ultimate Medical Academy offers hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, Fla. as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports students through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more. Ultimate Medical Academy is accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES, www.ABHES.org).

About American Institute

American Institute is a career education school providing healthcare and skilled trades training. With five campus locations in Connecticut and New Jersey, American Institute is committed to excellence with a mission to provide quality distance and on-site education, realistic laboratory experiences and hands-on experiences in field-appropriate facilities. Through its model, American Institute enables students to develop and exhibit the professional skills, personal behaviors and record of reliability necessary to successfully obtain entry-level employment. American Institute is accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES, www.ABHES.org).

