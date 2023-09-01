Pennant Acquires Southern Arizona Hospice Provider

EAGLE, Idaho, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of the Pennant group of affiliated home health, hospice, home care and senior living companies, today announced that it has acquired Valor HospiceCare (“Valor”), which provides skilled hospice services in Tucson, Green Valley, and Sierra Vista, Arizona.

“We are pleased to expand our operations in the state of Arizona, complementing our Emblem Hospice and Agape Hospice agencies in Tucson and Green Valley, and expanding into Sierra Vista with Valor HospiceCare,” said Brent Guerisoli, Chief Executive Officer of Pennant.

“Valor has a long standing and deep connection in the communities it serves, and we are honored to carry on this progress, providing life-changing service to the residents of Tucson, Green Valley, and Sierra Vista and their surrounding communities,” added John Gochnour, President and Chief Operating Officer of Pennant.

Mr. Guerisoli reaffirmed that Pennant continues to pursue opportunities to acquire high quality home health, hospice and senior living businesses throughout the United States.

About Pennant

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 99 home health and hospice agencies and 51 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at www.pennantgroup.com.

SOURCE: The Pennant Group, Inc.