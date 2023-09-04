Mendus to participate in multiple investor and industry conferences in September

Mendus AB (“Mendus” publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on immunotherapies addressing tumor recurrence, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor and industry conferences:
H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference
New York, USA, September 11-13, 2023
Mendus CEO Erik Manting will participate and present a Company Update at the conference:
https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/
Pareto Securities' Annual Healthcare Conference
Stockholm, Sweden, September 14, 2023
Mendus CEO Erik Manting and CFO Lotta Ferm will participate and present a Company Update at the conference:
https://paretosec.com/updates/events-and-conferences/
CICON23 - International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference
Milan, Italy, September 20-23, 2023
Mendus to present preclinical and clinical data on the mode of action of its lead clinical program vidicencel
http://www.cancerimmunotherapyconference.org/
Nordic Conference and Opening Ceremony of NorthX Innovation Hub
Matfors, Sweden, September 27-28, 2023
Mendus Board member Hans Preusting will participate at the event:
https://nxbio.confetti.events/
ABOUT MENDUS AB (PUBL)
Mendus is dedicated to changing the course of cancer treatment by addressing tumor recurrence and improving survival outcomes for cancer patients, while preserving quality of life. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based immunotherapies which combine clinical efficacy with a benign safety profile. Based in Sweden and The Netherlands, Mendus is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker IMMU.ST. http://www.mendus.com/
