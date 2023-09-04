Neuro-gaming Technology Market - Global Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2023-2028: New Technology Revolutionizing Entertainment and Wellness

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neuro-gaming Technology Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Neuro-gaming Technology Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3% to 2028

Neuro-Gaming Technology Revolutionizes Entertainment and Wellness

Neuro-gaming technology, an innovative realm within the gaming industry, is swiftly transforming the way we engage with games. This technology harnesses the power of brain-computer interfaces like electroencephalography to enable users to interact with games using their minds, bypassing traditional controllers. Beyond mere entertainment, neuro-gaming technology demonstrates remarkable potential in healthcare and wellness, offering solutions for treating brain disorders such as ADHD and PTSD.

Developers are leveraging neuro-gaming technology to craft cutting-edge hardware and software, ushering in a new era of interactive experiences. As the development of Brain-Computer Interfaces (BCIs) gains momentum, coupled with the widespread usage of computers, laptops, and smartphones, and the proliferation of smart devices, the market's potential is expanding significantly. The demand for more sophisticated technologies capable of enhancing gaming experiences by incorporating diverse functionalities and features is a catalyst for the growing interest in neuro-gaming technology.

Currently, the neuro-gaming landscape is in its early stages, with a limited number of neuro games and actions available. However, rapid advancements in software and technology are poised to elevate the complexity of neuro-games, introducing multiple challenging actions.

Market vendors are also creating tailored games designed to enhance cognitive functions such as multitasking, attention span, and memory. For example, 'NeuroRacer,' an early neuro-game developed by Qneuro, is a racing game aimed at boosting cognitive abilities in aging adults by engaging their multitasking faculties. 'Throw Trucks with Your Mind' is another example, showcasing the innovation in this field.

Emerging studies have highlighted the potential of transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) to boost concentration, learning, and creativity by applying a mild electrical current to the brain. Notably, the US Air Force and Army have embraced tDCS-equipped headsets, significantly reducing training time and enhancing performance.

The COVID-19 pandemic has further highlighted the significance of gaming. Amid lockdowns and restrictions, gaming usage in the United States surged by 115%, accompanied by a surge in online gaming platforms and live streaming services. Gaming traffic during peak hours witnessed an impressive 75% increase.

Despite the promise, neuro-gaming technology often faces challenges. It is often relegated to adding superficial rewards and basic graphic skins to cognitive training exercises. The field's preoccupation with gamification of dull cognitive tasks poses a hurdle, resulting in mixed outcomes.

As neuro-gaming technology continues to evolve, it holds the potential to reshape the boundaries of entertainment, wellness, and cognitive enhancement, offering unique experiences that engage both mind and technology.

Neuro-gaming Technology Market Trends

Education Segment to Witness Significant Growth

Mind reading or brain-computer interface technologies help improve learning and concentration skills. Additionally, there have been studies showing how neurogaming technologies can help people with Alzheimer's, ADHD, and other related conditions.

Companies such as Neuroelectrics have developed an EEG headset designed to stimulate the brain while playing games to treat problems such as chronic pain and depression. The company claims that its product can also be used for stroke rehabilitation. Further, according to the cyber metrics lab, Most universities are located in India.

Neuro-gaming Technology Market Competitor Analysis

The global neuro-gaming technology market is moderately competitive due to the presence of multiple players. The players in the market are adopting strategies like product innovation, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their product portfolio, expand their geographic reach, and primarily stay competitive in the market. Some of the vendors in the market are Emotiv Inc., iMotions A/S, and Qneuro Inc., among others.

North America Expected to Hold Significant Market Share

The North American region has seen a surge in neuro-gaming technology due to the early acceptance of technologies and many creative developers working in the sector. The gaming industry in North America has benefited from the rising use of mobile devices and television video streaming apps to view movies, TV shows, and live events on demand.

MARKET INSIGHTS

Games/Apps Landscape for Children with Neuro disabilities

Analysis on Impact of Games on Children with Neuro Disorders such as ADHD, ASD etc.

Training Programs and Games Reviewed and Suggested for Kids by Research Organizations and Healthcare Institutions

List of Game Developers such as Monte Cristo, that have developed games like Dino Island specifically designed to improve attention, working memory, and executive function in children with neurodevelopmental disabilities (Business Overview, Game Type, Popularity, etc.)

Overview of Educational Game Developers etc.

Role of the Latest Technologies in Developing the Ecosystem (Including, BCI, AR, VR, etc.)

Market Drivers

Rising Development of Brain Computer Interfaces (BCIs)

Increasing Adoption of Smart Devices

Market Restraints

Lack of Awareness and Limited Actions Included in Games

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Emotiv Inc.

iMotions AS

Qneuro Inc.

Ultraleap Ltd.

NeuroSky

Affectiva

Neuro-gaming Technology Ltd

