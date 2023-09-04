New York, USA, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cervical Dysplasia Market Size and Share to Rise by 2032, Assesses DelveInsight | Key Companies - GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Frantz Viral, Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, PapiVax, Inovio

The cervical dysplasia market is expected to grow significantly owing to an increased screening rate and increasing initiatives to create public awareness. However, complications associated with the current treatment options and high costs will adversely impact the cervical dysplasia disease market.

DelveInsight’s Cervical Dysplasia Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, cervical dysplasia emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Cervical Dysplasia Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the cervical dysplasia market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

As per the DelveInsight estimates, in 2022, the total diagnosed incident cases of cervical dysplasia were ~3 million cases in the 7MM, which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2019–2032.

cases in the 7MM, which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2019–2032. Leading cervical dysplasia companies such as GlaxoSmithKline, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Frantz Viral Therapeutics, LLC, Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, LLC, PapiVax Biotech, Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and others are developing novel cervical dysplasia drugs that can be available in the cervical dysplasia market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel cervical dysplasia drugs that can be available in the cervical dysplasia market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for cervical dysplasia treatment include Gardasil 9, Pembrolizumab, Artesunate vaginal insert, IRX-2, PVX-2, VGX-3100, and others.

Cervical Dysplasia Overview

Cervical dysplasia refers to the abnormal growth of cells on the cervix, which is the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. It is often a precursor to cervical cancer and is typically caused by certain strains of the human papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted infection. Cervical dysplasia is more commonly diagnosed in women between the ages of 25 and 35, but it can occur at any age.

The condition often does not present any noticeable symptoms in its early stages, which is why regular cervical screenings, such as Pap smears or HPV tests, are crucial for early detection. As cervical dysplasia progresses, some women may experience symptoms like abnormal vaginal bleeding, especially after sexual intercourse or between periods, as well as unusual vaginal discharge. However, these symptoms are not exclusive to cervical dysplasia and can occur due to other conditions as well.





Cervical Dysplasia Epidemiology Segmentation

The cervical dysplasia epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current cervical dysplasia patient pool and forecasted trends for the seven individual major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The cervical dysplasia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Cervical Dysplasia Diagnosed Incident Cases

Total Diagnosed Incident Cases for Cervical Dysplasia by Severity (without year-on-year impact of vaccination)

Total Age group-specific Cases of Cervical Dysplasia (CIN 2+, with the impact of HPV vaccination)

Total Cervical Dysplasia Treated Cases

Cervical Dysplasia Treatment Market

The choice of cervical dysplasia treatment depends on factors such as the grade of dysplasia, the age of the patient, their overall health, and future fertility considerations. For cases of mild dysplasia (CIN 1), where the changes in cervical cells are minimal, a watchful waiting approach might be recommended. Regular monitoring through Pap smears and HPV testing helps determine whether the condition resolves spontaneously or progresses.

In instances of moderate to severe dysplasia (CIN 2 and CIN 3), more proactive treatment approaches are often pursued. A colposcopy-guided biopsy allows doctors to closely examine the cervix and may be followed by treatments like cryotherapy, where abnormal cells are frozen and destroyed, or LEEP, which involves the removal of the affected tissue using a thin wire loop heated by an electrical current. Laser therapy is also an option to vaporize or remove abnormal cells. In cases where dysplasia persists or shows signs of progression, or if the patient is older or has completed childbearing, more invasive interventions might be considered. These could include cone biopsy, where a cone-shaped portion of the cervix is removed for further examination, or even a hysterectomy in severe or recurring cases.

Key Cervical Dysplasia Therapies and Companies

Gardasil 9: GlaxoSmithKline

Pembrolizumab: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

Artesunate vaginal insert: Frantz Viral Therapeutics, LLC

IRX-2: Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, LLC

PVX-2: PapiVax Biotech, Inc.

VGX-3100: Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Cervical Dysplasia Market Dynamics

The cervical dysplasia market dynamics revolve around a complex interplay of medical advancements, diagnostic technologies, public awareness, and healthcare policies. As innovations in screening techniques and diagnostic tools continue to evolve, early detection and accurate assessment of cervical dysplasia have improved significantly. This has led to a growing demand for minimally invasive procedures and targeted treatments, thereby influencing the landscape of therapeutic interventions.

Moreover, an increasing emphasis on women’s health and preventive care has propelled the demand for routine screenings and vaccination programs against high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) strains, a primary contributor to cervical dysplasia. These factors, coupled with changing reimbursement policies and a broader understanding of the disease’s impact, collectively shape the cervical dysplasia market, fostering a drive towards more personalized and patient-centric approaches to management and treatment.

Despite technological advancements, there still exist barriers to widespread access to advanced diagnostic tools, especially in resource-limited settings or underserved populations. Additionally, the stigma associated with reproductive health issues can hinder awareness and early detection efforts, leading to delayed diagnoses. Complex regulatory processes and reimbursement uncertainties can slow down the adoption of novel treatments and therapies. Moreover, the evolving landscape of healthcare policies and insurance coverage can impact the affordability of screenings and treatments, affecting patient choices and overall cervical dysplasia market growth. Overcoming these barriers necessitates a multifaceted approach that encompasses not only medical innovation but also targeted education, policy advocacy, and equitable healthcare access to drive positive change within the cervical dysplasia market.

Cervical Dysplasia Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Cervical Dysplasia Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Cervical Dysplasia Companies GlaxoSmithKline, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Frantz Viral Therapeutics, LLC, Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, LLC, PapiVax Biotech, Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and others Key Cervical Dysplasia Therapies Gardasil 9, Pembrolizumab, Artesunate vaginal insert, IRX-2, PVX-2, VGX-3100, and others

Scope of the Cervical Dysplasia Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Cervical Dysplasia current marketed and emerging therapies

Cervical Dysplasia current marketed and emerging therapies Cervical Dysplasia Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Cervical Dysplasia Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Cervical Dysplasia Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Cervical Dysplasia Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Cervical Dysplasia Market Key Insights 2. Cervical Dysplasia Market Report Introduction 3. Cervical Dysplasia Market Overview at a Glance 4. Cervical Dysplasia Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Cervical Dysplasia Treatment and Management 7. Cervical Dysplasia Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Cervical Dysplasia Marketed Drugs 10. Cervical Dysplasia Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Cervical Dysplasia Market Analysis 12. Cervical Dysplasia Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences.

