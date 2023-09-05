KBC Group: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels’ regulated market between 28 August 2023 and 01 September 2023, included:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price 28-08-2023 50 000 € 3 045 031 € 60.90 € 60.70 € 61.10 29-08-2023 75 000 € 4 645 110 € 61.93 € 60.98 € 62.10 30-08-2023 85 000 € 5 205 358 € 61.24 € 61.00 € 62.24 31-08-2023 95 000 € 5 762 491 € 60.66 € 60.52 € 61.28 01-09-2023 82 000 € 4 969 356 € 60.60 € 60.14 € 60.90

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 1 249 765 on 01 September 2023.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

Attachment