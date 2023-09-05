Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 35

Company announcement no. 53

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 35 the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from

from last announcement 1,930,100 211,469,896 28 August 2023 12,000 105.45 1,265,400 29 August 2023 11,000 106.93 1,176,230 30 August 2023 12,000 106.20 1,274,400 31 August 2023 13,000 104.81 1,362,530 01 September 2023 12,000 104.98 1,259,760 Total week 35 60,000 6,338,320 Total accumulated 1,990,100 217,808,216

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,153,222 treasury shares, equal to 1.79 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation

Attachment