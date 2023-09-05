HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Deutsche Post AG.

Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Deutsche Post AG Guarantor (if any): na Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000 Description: 3.375% due 3rd July 2033 Offer price: 99.824 Stabilising Manager: HSBC Continental Europe

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.