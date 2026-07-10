HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Dufry One B.V.

HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Dufry One B.V. Guarantor (if any): n/a Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 400,000,000 Description: 4.625% due 11th June 2033 Offer price: 100%

Stabilising Manager: HSBC Continental Europe





This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction