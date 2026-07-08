HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Swedbank Mortgage AB (publ)

HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Swedbank Mortgage AB (publ) Guarantor (if any): n/a Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 1bn Description: 3% due 8th June 2033 Offer price: 99.274% Stabilising Manager: HSBC Continental Europe

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction