Chris Pavlovski, Rumble’s Founder, CEO and Largest Shareholder, Comments on Upcoming Lock-Up Expiration

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble Inc. (Nasdaq: RUM), the popular video-sharing platform, today announced that the company’s Founder and CEO Chris Pavlovski plans to continue standing firmly behind the company and its mission and will therefore not sell any of his Rumble shares when the lock-up agreements that were part of the company’s business combination with CF Acquisition Corp. VI expire on September 16, 2023.

“When the lock-up is lifted, it will become evident who truly stands for free speech and who has other motivations. I, for one, remain deeply and passionately committed to our mission to protect a free and open internet,” commented Mr. Pavlovski. “I did not take Rumble public just to sell my shares as soon as I can, and therefore have no plans to sell.”

As presented in Rumble’s proxy statement related to its most recent annual shareholder meeting, as of April 21, 2023, Mr. Pavlovski was the beneficial owner of 140,182,173 shares of Rumble’s Class A Common Stock, all of which are subject to lock-up or vesting requirements, representing 44.6% beneficial ownership of Class A Common Stock.

About Rumble

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit corp.rumble.com .

Investors and others should note that we announce material financial and operational information to our investors using our investor relations website (investors.rumble.com), press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. We also intend to use certain social media accounts as a means of disclosing information about us and our services and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: the @rumblevideo X (formerly Twitter) account (twitter.com/rumblevideo), the @rumble TRUTH Social account (truthsocial.com/@rumble), the @chrispavlovski X (formerly Twitter) account (twitter.com/chrispavlovski), and the @chris TRUTH Social account (truthsocial.com/@chris), which Chris Pavlovski, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, also uses as a means for personal communications and observations.

