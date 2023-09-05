Eterna Therapeutics Appoints Biopharma Industry Veteran Dorothy Clarke to Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ERNA ) (“Eterna” or the “Company”), a life science company committed to realizing the potential of mRNA cell engineering to provide patients with transformational new medicines, today announced the appointment of Dorothy Clarke to its Board of Directors.



“We are delighted to welcome Dorothy to our Board,” said Matt Angel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Eterna. “Dorothy’s extensive regulatory and legal expertise and experience as a Fortune 100 executive in the biopharmaceutical and healthcare sector will be invaluable as we continue to execute on our business and partnering strategies to deliver on the promise of mRNA cell engineering.”

Ms. Clarke added, “I believe Eterna’s mRNA cell engineering platform holds significant potential for collaborative opportunities, and look forward to working with the leadership team and my fellow Board members to advance Eterna’s growth and corporate strategy.”

Ms. Clarke held various leadership positions at Johnson & Johnson over 20 years across the company’s pharmaceutical, medical devices & diagnostics, and consumer sectors. She initially joined the Law Department, serving as Assistant General Counsel in the Regulatory and Medical Devices Groups, and later served as Vice President, Regulatory Affairs; Vice President, Chief Privacy Officer; Chief Compliance Officer for Medical Devices & Diagnostics, and most recently Vice President, Research & Development, Innovation and Business Development Compliance. During her tenure at Johnson & Johnson, Ms. Clarke led compliance, regulatory and data protection functions, addressed regulatory inquiries and investigations, and conducted due diligence for numerous acquisitions. Prior to Johnson & Johnson, she was an attorney at the law firms Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren, S.C., and Fox, Bennett & Turner, where she represented pharmaceutical companies and patient advocacy groups, as well as healthcare organizations and professionals including hospitals, nursing homes and physicians. Ms. Clarke holds a J.D. from New York University School of Law.

About Eterna Therapeutics Inc.

Eterna Therapeutics is a life science company committed to realizing the potential of mRNA cell engineering to provide patients with transformational new medicines. Eterna has in-licensed a portfolio of over 130 patents covering key mRNA cell engineering technologies, including technologies for mRNA cell reprogramming, mRNA gene editing, the NoveSlice™ and UltraSlice™ gene-editing proteins, and the ToRNAdo™ mRNA delivery system from Factor Bioscience. NoveSlice™, UltraSlice™, and ToRNAdo™ are trademarks of Factor Bioscience. For more information, please visit www.eternatx.com .

