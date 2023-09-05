Egide: Success of the Capital Increase

Press release

Bollène, 5 September 2023 – 7:30 (CET)

A successful capital increase



with gross proceeds of 1.9 million euros

Subscription applications received for 6 , 430 , 112 new shares , i.e. a subscription rate of 217 %

2,956,248 new shares issued for a gross amount of €1,921,561.20

The Egide Group (Euronext Growth Paris™- ISIN: FR0000072373 - Mnemo: ALGID), the global specialist in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat-dissipating solutions for sensitive electronic components, is today announcing the success of its capital increase with pre-emptive subscription rights for shareholders, launched on 11 August 2023.

By the end of the subscription period, a total of 1,294,566 shares had been applied for in respect of shareholders’ subscription rights, 1 971,437 shares as excess shares by shareholders and 3,164,109 shares on a free basis, giving a subscription rate of 217%. 1,661,682 new shares were allotted to applications for excess shares by shareholders, applying a reduction coefficient of 2,91236150.

As the number of shares subscribed for under either shareholders’ subscription rights or applications for excess shares was higher than the 2,956,248 shares offered, applications to subscribe for shares on a free basis were not fulfilled and no shares were allotted to Compagnie Nationale de Navigation, which had given a commitment to subscribe on a free basis for an amount of €1,921,561.20, representing 100% of the planned capital increase and thus guaranteeing that the transaction would be completed.

In parallel, Egide entered into on 9 August 2023 a bond issue and subscription agreement in the amount of €750,000 with Compagnie Nationale de Navigation.

Philippe Bringuier, CEO of Egide says:

I am delighted by the successful outcome of this transaction, with applications to subscribe outstripping by 2.2 times the number of new shares available. We would like to thank our shareholders for their trust and commitment. This is an essential step on our strategic roadmap, enabling us to begin the first step to turn our US subsidiaries around.

On this occasion, Egide had planned the entry of the Compagnie Nationale de Navigation (CNN) and its President Mr. Patrick Molis into the capital and the board of directors of the Company in order to accompany and support it both commercially and financially. At this stage, CNN represented by Mr. Patrick Molis having not obtained any shares from Egide, will not be appointed director.



The gross proceeds of the capital increase are €1,921,561.20, including the issue premium, corresponding to the issuing of 2,956,249 new shares at a subscription price of €0.65 per new share.

The funds raised will in particular enable Egide to:

- begin work on turning around its US subsidiaries;

- recruit a sales team to boost sales;

- finance the increase in its working capital requirement due to higher turnover.

In addition, proceeds from the capital increase may serve to refund the bond issue of €750,000.

Settlement of the transaction and admission of the new shares to trading on Euronext Growth are scheduled for 7 September 2023. The new shares will bear current dividend rights and will give entitlement, as of their issue date, to all distributions decided by Egide as of that date. They will be immediately fungible with Egide’s existing shares and will be traded on the same listing line under ISIN FR0000072373.

As of 7 September 2023, Egide’s share capital will thus be €6,651,558, divided into 13,303,116 shares with a par value of €0.5 each.

FINANCIAL TIMETABLE

Extraordinary general meeting: 12 September 2023

Publication of results for the six months to 30 June 2023: 26 October 2023

CONTACTS

Egide – Philippe Bringuier – CEO and CFO – +33 4 90 30 35 94 – pbringuier@fr.egide-group.com

FIN’EXTENSO – Isabelle Aprile – Media Relations – +33 1 39 97 61 22 – i.aprile@finextenso.fr

About the Egide Group – You can find all the latest news about the Group online at: www.egide-group.com and LinkedIn

Egide is an international group specialising in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat-dissipating solutions for sensitive electronic components. We are active in cutting-edge markets with high technological barriers in all critical environments (thermal imaging, optoelectronics, hyper-frequency components, power packages, etc.). Egide is the only dedicated global player and has manufacturing operations in France and the United States.

Egide is listed on Euronext Growth Paris™- ISIN: FR0000072373 - Mnemo: ALGID

