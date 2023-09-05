Statkraft AS – Commercial paper issue

Statkraft AS has issued a commercial paper of NOK 3 billion, coupon 5.24%. The commercial paper matures 12 March 2024.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act).
