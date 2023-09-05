Electrify Expo Heads to Seattle For a Festival Weekend Full of All-Electric Adventures With The World’s Leading Brands

The nation’s #1 EV festival stops in Seattle to offer a weekend full of electric adventures with the world's top electric cars & trucks, e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards on multiple demo courses, including a velodrome high-speed e-bike track



Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10; tickets can be purchased online and in person

SEATTLE, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo , North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) festival, is bringing all-electric fun for families, shoppers and thrill seekers to Seattle this weekend for an action-packed event, September 9-10, at Marymoor Park in Redmond, Washington. Attendees at Electrify Expo will ride, drive and demo the world's leading electric cars and trucks alongside electric motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards and more.

“Consumers are embracing the idea to go electric but still have questions about what that means,” said BJ Birtwell, CEO and founder of Electrify Expo. “Electrify Expo answers that by making it easy for consumers to get behind the wheel of an EV, hop on the seat of an e-bike, e-scooter, e-motorcycle and more on a variety of demo courses. There’s no better way to drive EV adoption than hands-on experiences with these products from the world’s leading brands.”

According to Axios , Seattle's adoption of EVs has far outpaced the nation’s and Electrify Expo is bringing nearly every EV maker right to their backyards to try the vehicles out for themselves.

Electrify Expo Seattle will be the final stop on the West Coast for the 2023 tour. Following New York, this will be the second time the US public will get to see Volvo’s new EX30 affordable SUV, the company’s first compact fully electric crossover is its quickest car ever, alongside their new EX90 fully-electric SUV. One of the most anticipated EVs of the year, the all-new spacious Kia EV9 SUV with third row seating for up to seven passengers, will also be on display at the festival before it hits the roads later this year. The Polestar 3 SUV also made its debut at Electrify Expo San Francisco and will make the trip to Seattle for the first time. Tesla will be on display with their Model 3, S, X & Y, including a Plaid version for consumers to test out. Ford will have their Mach-E and F150 Lightning on display as well as available for consumer test drives.

Whether you're looking for a high performance demo or a comfortable street cruise, Electrify Expo is the one-stop shop to kick the tires on all things electric including:

BMW: i7, iX xDrive50, iX M60, i4 eDrive 35, i4 eDrive 40, i4 M50

Ford: Mach-E, F150 Lightning

Kia: EV9 SUV, EV6, EV6 GT, Niro EV

Mitsubishi: Outlander PHEV

Polestar: 2, 3 and 2 BST

Porsche: Porsche Taycan

Tesla: Models S, 3, X, Y

Toyota: Prius Prime, Prius, Tundra, Sequoia Hybrid, Corolla Cross HV, BZ4X

Volvo: EX30, EX90, All-electric XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge; Plug-in Hybrid XC90 Recharge



In addition to automakers, Seattle attendees will experience exciting e-bike, e-scooter, and other micromobility and powersport products on two and four wheels from top brands including:

Monday Motorbikes

Ryvid E-Motorcycles

P-51 E-Bikes

Gocycle

Stromer E-Bikes

Async E-Bikes

Volcon ePowersports

and many more

The Seattle stop includes a special velodrome track for consumers seeking a thrilling experience on an e-bike.

For a full brand lineup, visit www.electrifyexpo.com .

Electrify Expo gates will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, September 9-10, with a full day of fun concluding at 5 p.m. each day. Tickets for Electrify Expo are available to purchase in person and online .

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle (EV) festival showcasing the latest technology and products in electrification including startup and legacy EVs, electric motorcycles, bikes, scooters, skateboards, boats, surfboards and more. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles - first hand experience with the product - with meaningful demonstrations and test rides. Top brands from around the world exhibit and attend Electrify Expo’s events to meet consumers at all stages on their path to electrification. 2023 events will take place in Long Beach and San Francisco, Calif., Washington DC, New York, Seattle, Miami, and Austin, Texas. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

