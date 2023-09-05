ResMed Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced its participation in two upcoming conferences.



Mick Farrell, chief executive officer and chair of the board, and Brett Sandercock, chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, beginning at approximately 10:50 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) at the Sheraton New York Times Square in New York, NY.

Rob Douglas, president and chief operating officer, and Amy Wakeham, chief communications and investor relations officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference 2023 on Thursday, September 14, 2023, beginning at approximately 4:45 p.m. (British Summer Time) at Bank of America Financial Centre in London, England.

More information about these events, including access to the live, audio-only webcasts, may be accessed by visiting https://investor.resmed.com. The audio-only webcast replays will be available approximately 24 hours after the live webcasts end and will be accessible for the following 180 days.

About ResMed

At ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.