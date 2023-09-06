Mendus Announces Participation in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference in September

Mendus AB (“Mendus” publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on immunotherapies addressing tumor recurrence, today announced that the Company will present a company presentation and participate in one-on-one meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 11 – 13, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.







H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference: September 11th – 13th

Title: Mendus AB Company Presentation

Date/Time: Available on-demand September 11th at 7:00 AM ET (13:00 CEST)

Webcast Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/7985a291-3605-4fab-9a28-1d1e8afb697d





A replay of the presentation can be found on the Company’s website under News & Events and will be available for 90 days thereafter. Please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative to schedule a one-on-one meeting with the management team.





ABOUT MENDUS AB (PUBL)

Mendus is dedicated to changing the course of cancer treatment by addressing tumor recurrence and improving survival outcomes for cancer patients, while preserving quality of life. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based immunotherapies which combine clinical efficacy with a benign safety profile. Based in Sweden and The Netherlands, Mendus is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker IMMU.ST. http://www.mendus.com/





FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Erik Manting

Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: ir@mendus.com





INVESTOR RELATIONS

Corey Davis

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Telephone: + 1 212-915-2577

E-mail: cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com





MEDIA RELATIONS

Mario Brkulj

Valency Communications

Telephone: +49 160 9352 9951

E-mail: mbrkulj@valencycomms.eu

Attachment