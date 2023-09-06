OTC Markets Group Announces Expanded Relationship with Moomoo Financial Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 12,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced an expanded agreement with the U.S. trading platform moomoo that provides professional trading experience with advanced technical analysis, in-depth market data, and an active online community.



moomoo is an intuitive investment and trading platform offered by Moomoo Technologies Inc., a company that is based in Palo Alto, California and is used globally in countries including Singapore, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, the U.S. and Canada. OTC Markets first collaborated with moomoo’s sister brand in Hong Kong in 2018 and then the collaboration deepened as it expanded to include business with more of moomoo’s affiliates in Australia, Singapore, Japan and Malaysia.

With this new agreement, moomoo’s U.S. users now have convenient access to Real-Time Level 1+ top of book quote data for OTCQX®, OTCQB® and Pink® securities to assist in trading and investment decision-making. This collaboration increases the availability of data on OTC equity securities to moomoo investors in the U.S.

“We are excited to see our collaboration with moomoo and its sister companies expands across other key markets in Asia, the U.S. and Australia,” said Matthew Fuchs, Executive Vice President of Market Data and Strategy at OTC Markets Group. “OTC Markets real-time data provides moomoo users with actionable information on more than 12,000 equity securities, including more than 3,000 Asian cross-traded securities, during U.S. market hours.”

“moomoo is committed to empowering novice and professional traders with powerful tools and the ultimate trading experience via its platforms. Collaborating with OTC Markets Group, we are able to provide investors with timely and comprehensive information, lower the barrier of investing and fulfill the demands of various investors,” said Justin Zacks, Vice President of Strategy, Moomoo Technologies Inc.

OTC Markets Group’s Market Data business provides mission-critical data to broker-dealers, compliance, and risk management teams. As the primary market operator, OTC Markets delivers the most comprehensive, contextual, real-time, and analytical data on OTCQX, OTCQB and Pink securities.

For more about OTC Markets Group’s market data products, including connectivity information, visit www.otcmarkets.com/market-data/overview.

To contact the OTC Markets Group Market Data team, call +1 (212) 220-2166 or e-mail marketdata@otcmarkets.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

About moomoo

moomoo is an investment and trading platform that empowers global investors with pro-grade, easy-to-use tools, data, and insights. It provides users with the necessary information and technology to make more informed investment decisions. Investors have access to advanced charting tools, technical analytics, and Level 2 Data. moomoo grows with its users, cultivating a community where investors share, learn, and grow together in one place. moomoo provides free access to investment courses, educational materials, and interactive events that any investor, at any level, can gain from. Users can join forum discussions, trending topics, and seminars to better their investment knowledge and insights.

moomoo was founded in Silicon Valley, California, and operates globally in countries including Singapore, Australia, Japan, and Malaysia. moomoo’s parent company is Nasdaq Listed. moomoo is not just your investment platform. It is your investment journey.