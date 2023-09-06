Venus Concept Inc. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

TORONTO, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, today announced that management will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, which is being held virtually and in person at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, NY from September 11th-13th.



Management’s presentation will be available on demand beginning on Monday, September 11th at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Management will participate in investor meetings on Tuesday, September 12th.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible under the “Events” section of the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.venusconcept.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay following the conference.

About Venus Concept

