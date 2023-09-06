VYNE Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary, innovative, and differentiated therapies for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions, today announced that David Domzalski, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 11-13, 2023. Management will also be available for 1-on-1 meetings with investors.



Presentation Details

Company Presentation: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM ET Speaker: David Domzalski, President and Chief Executive Officer Registration: Webcast Link

The replay of the webcast will be available on the VYNE website for 90 days following the conference.

About VYNE Therapeutics Inc.

VYNE’s mission is to improve the lives of patients by developing proprietary, innovative and differentiated therapies for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The Company’s unique and proprietary bromodomain & extra-terminal (BET) domain inhibitors, which comprise its InhiBET® platform, include a locally administered pan-BET inhibitor (VYN201) and an orally available BD2-selective BET inhibitor (VYN202) that were licensed from Tay Therapeutics Limited.

For more information about VYNE Therapeutics Inc. or its product candidates, visit www.vynetherapeutics.com. VYNE may use its website to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor VYNE’s website in addition to following its press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Investor Relations:

John Fraunces

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

917-355-2395

jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com

Tyler Zeronda

VYNE Therapeutics Inc.

908-458-9106

Tyler.Zeronda@VYNEtx.com



