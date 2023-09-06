MaxCyte Appoints Ali Soleymannezhad as Executive Vice President of Bioprocessing

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxCyte, Inc., (Nasdaq: MXCT; LSE: MXCT), a leading, cell-engineering focused company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell-based therapeutics and to support innovative, cell-based research, today announced the appointment of Ali Soleymannezhad as Executive Vice President of Bioprocessing, effective August 21, 2023.



Mr. Soleymannezhad will lead global product development and marketing strategy for MaxCyte’s bioprocessing business. The bioprocessing business is anchored by the STx and VLx platforms supporting biotherapeutic research, development and manufacturing using transient expression to produce complex proteins, vaccines and biologics at scale.

“With his commercial background, strategic insight and demonstrated commitment to strong financial performance, Ali will be a great addition to our executive leadership team,” said Doug Doerfler, President and CEO of MaxCyte. “Ali’s diverse experience will help build upon the initial success we have had with the VLx in our early access program. With Ali’s help, we look forward to expanded engagement with early access customers and developing new customer relationships to deliver a large-scale transfection solution that addresses the current bottlenecks in the cell bioprocessing market.”

Mr. Soleymannezhad brings almost 20 years of technical, sales and marketing expertise in biomanufacturing, bioprocessing and bioanalysis to his new role. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President for the Separations and Purification business at Tosoh Bioscience overseeing a team of 140 employees across four global manufacturing, development, and commercial sites. During his tenure at Tosoh, Mr. Soleymannezhad was also Vice President of Global Marketing and Business Development and Director of Sales and Marketing Americas and served on the board of Semba Biosciences. Mr. Soleymannezhad received a Master of Business Administration in finance from Jones Graduate School of Business at Rice University in Texas after completing his Master and Bachelor of Chemical Engineering at University of Western Ontario’s Faculty of Engineering in Canada.

“As someone who understands the needs and expectations of life science customers, one of my goals is to develop and create new and innovative products and services that will continue to build MaxCyte’s brand,” said Mr. Soleymannezhad, EVP of Bioprocessing. “By executing a compelling marketing strategy that aligns with the Company’s organizational objectives.”

About MaxCyte

At MaxCyte, we pursue cell engineering excellence to maximize the potential of cells to improve patients’ lives. We have spent more than 20 years honing our expertise by building best-in-class platforms, perfecting the art of the transfection workflow, and venturing beyond today’s processes to innovate tomorrow’s solutions. Our ExPERT™ platform, which is based on our Flow Electroporation technology, has been designed to support the rapidly expanding cell therapy market and can be utilized across the continuum of the high-growth cell therapy sector, from discovery and development through commercialization of next-generation, cell-based medicines. The ExPERT family of products includes: four instruments, the ATx™, STx™, GTx™ and VLx ™; a portfolio of proprietary related processing assemblies or disposables; and software protocols, all supported by a robust worldwide intellectual property portfolio. By providing our partners with the right technology, as well as technical and regulatory support, we aim to guide them on their journey to transform human health. Learn more at maxcyte.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

