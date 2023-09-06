BeyondTrust Named a 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Remote Desktop Software

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinction is based on feedback from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing and using BeyondTrust Remote Support

ATLANTA, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the worldwide leader in intelligent identity and access security, today announced their recognition by Gartner Peer Insights as a Customers’ Choice for Remote Desktop Software. BeyondTrust earned an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5, with 91% of reviewers noting they “would recommend” the solution. Vendors placed in the upper-right quadrant of the “Voice of the Customer” report meet or exceed the market average Overall Rating and the market average User Interest and Adoption.

The “Voice of the Customer” is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights’ reviews into insights for IT decision makers. To ensure fair evaluation, Gartner maintains rigorous criteria for recognizing vendors with a high customer satisfaction rate.

Gartner defines the remote desktop software space as software that allows secure access and control of remote devices across multiple platforms. The software provides the same level of access as being physically present to manage and control the resources of the remote device. The software offers secure transfer of files in a live or unattended support session. The remote desktop software is generally used by the IT professionals performing maintenance and support personnel assisting end users.

BeyondTrust Remote Support is the leading solution to securely access and support any device or system, and empowers IT service desks to focus on solving user problems, while maintaining the highest levels of security. Remote Support drives service desk efficiency, simplifies compliance audits with a centralized session repository, closes security gaps related to remote access, and maximizes value with a single remote support solution.

Customers around the globe have praised BeyondTrust’s solutions through verified ratings and reviews on Gartner® Peer Insights™, including:

"My overall experience with BeyondTrust Remote Support exceeds my highest expectations for a product of this type...This product works so well, is so reliable, and has helped to streamline my helpdesk operations, it has reduced my helpdesk manpower needs. BeyondTrust Remote Support is the creme de la creme of IT remote support tools. If you buy anything else, you're truly buying second best."

“We are very satisfied with BeyondTrust for remote support, we find it amazing. The ability to support all the different type of clients from a single panel and the ability to group computers into security groups, so that technicians only have access to some of them, make it perfect for our organization. It also allows us to comply with cybersecurity policies."

Technical Specialist IT/OT (Industry: Energy and Utilities)



"This product saves time and money. I am able to jump on multiple clients’ machines at once and solve many issues. The remote process is so quick and easy and only takes seconds and no lagging or disconnects."

"BeyondTrust Remote Support is the best support solution I have tested. It is easy to use and has all the features we need. I appreciate that there is an app that can be pre-deployed to all of our computers to make it simple to provide remote support to users as needed."

"BeyondTrust Remote Support is the Cadillac of Remote Support solutions"

“With the most comprehensive feature set available in a single solution, and architecture options suited to today’s security and compliance mandates, Remote Support enables our customers to deliver best-in-class support experiences,” said Sam Elliott, SVP Product Management at BeyondTrust. “We believe the continued recognition as a Customers’ Choice by Gartner validates BeyondTrust’s strengths in this market, and we’re honored to receive this external validation from a trusted source.”

For a complimentary copy of the 2023 Garter report, Voice of the Customer for Remote Desktop Software, please visit: https://www.beyondtrust.com/sem/gartner-voice-of-the-customer-remote-desktop

Gartner Disclaimer: The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice badge is a trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates, and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in intelligent identity and access security, enabling organizations to protect identities, stop threats, and deliver dynamic access. We offer the only platform with both intelligent identity threat detection and a privilege control plane that delivers zero-trust based least privilege to shrink your attack surface and eliminate security blind spots.

BeyondTrust protects identities, access, and endpoints across your organization, while creating a superior customer experience and operational efficiencies. We are leading the charge in innovating identity-first security and are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, plus a global ecosystem of partners. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

