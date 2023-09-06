AgEagle Launches the New eBee VISION Drone; Now Accepting Orders from Customers Worldwide

WICHITA, Kan., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an ​industry-leading​ provider of full stack flight hardware, sensors and software for commercial and government use, today announced that commercial production of the Company’s next generation fixed-wing unmanned aerial system, the eBee™ VISION has commenced and orders for the systems are now being accepted.



eBee VISION delivers high resolution video imagery made possible by its 32X zoom and powerful thermal observation capabilities, designed to provide real-time, enhanced situational awareness for critical Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“ISR”) missions. Weighing just 3.5 pounds, the NDAA-compliant eBee VISION features live HD video feed, a flight time of up to 90 minutes, and wireless coverage of up to 12 miles. The high-performance drone can be deployed in just three minutes by a single operator. During its development phase, the eBee VISION received input and positive feedback from U.S. and European special forces. As a result of this collaboration, AgEagle has engineered the eBee VISION’s Ground Control System (GCS) to feature a high-end user interface tailored to meet defense and public safety requirements.

According to Barrett Mooney, Chairman and CEO of AgEagle, “We are excited to launch our top-tier, lightweight ISR UAS at an affordable price point. The eBee VISION will empower drone operators to perform surveillance missions, even in GNSS-denied conditions, and detect, track and geolocate objects and persons of interest at a very high resolution even at night.”

Continuing, Mooney said, “With commercial production now officially underway, AgEagle is able to begin fulfilling orders from those customers who have been patiently awaiting its availability and we can now address what has been an underserved need in the market. Looking ahead, eBee VISION should serve to solidify and amplify AgEagle’s reputation as a globally recognized pioneer in autonomous robotics.”

To place immediate orders or request additional sales information on the eBee VISION, please contact sales@ageagle.com.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack drone solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars, or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Contacts:

Investor Relations Email: UAVS@ageagle.com

Media Email: media@ageagle.com

