EagleNXT Appoints Falcon UAV as Master Distributor for Asia Pacific Region

Australia-based unmanned systems specialist to serve regional customers in Asia Pacific region for sales and support of EagleNXT senseFly™ drones

WICHITA, Kan., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (dba, EagleNXT) (the “Company” or “EagleNXT”) (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, today announced the signing of a Master Distributor Agreement with Falcon UAV, an Australia-based unmanned autonomous systems specialist and a provider of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) solutions.

Under the agreement, Falcon UAV is appointed as a non-exclusive Master Distributor for the complete range of EagleNXT senseFly™ drones throughout the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Falcon UAV will oversee regional distribution, channel partners, and customer engagement for EagleNXT’s fixed-wing unmanned systems across commercial, government, and defense-adjacent APAC markets.

In this strategic role, Falcon UAV will lead EagleNXT channel development and customer support in APAC by:

Identifying and recommending qualified new distributors for appointments as EagleNXT senseFly Affiliate Distributors

Provide EagleNXT senseFly sales support, technical guidance, demonstrations, forecasting, and ongoing performance monitoring to all appointed Affiliate Distributors

Attaining senseFly Certified Training Center and Level 2 Certified Repair Center status, and delivering in-depth operator training and authorized repair services for senseFly products purchased throughout the region





EagleNXT will support Falcon UAV with marketing funds, co-exhibition at regional events, product demonstration units, and technical resources to ensure rapid and successful market expansion.

“This Master Distributor Agreement with Falcon UAV is a major step forward in scaling the availability and support of EagleNXT senseFly drones across the vast Asia-Pacific region,” said Bill Irby, CEO of EagleNXT. “Falcon UAV’s extensive regional presence, proven technical expertise, and strong customer relationships make them the perfect partner to accelerate adoption of senseFly’s industry-leading fixed-wing solutions in surveying, agriculture, mining, construction, ISR, and geographic information system (GIS) applications.”

”This is just the latest chapter in the long history between our companies,” said Luke Weekley, CEO of Falcon UAV. “The collaboration has grown from agricultural surveying for farmers and ranchers, branched into commercial business, and continues into Defense and ISR mission sets. We are excited for our energized partnership to expand our cooperative reach into the region and raise the bar for serving our expanding Asia-Pacific customer base.”

The APAC drone market is one of the fastest-expanding globally, valued at approximately USD 12.88 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 26.1 billion by 2030, growing at a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.17% (Mordor Intelligence). The commercial segment alone is expected to nearly double from around USD 10-12 billion in 2025 to more than nearly USD 20 billion by 2030, driven by a 13.3% CAGR according to Grand View Research.

The EagleNXT’s senseFly fixed-wing drones are well-suited to APAC's key industries, where large-area coverage, endurance, and high precision mapping provide significant advantages over multi-rotor alternatives. This partnership positions EagleNXT to capture a meaningful share of this high growth opportunity through localized expertise and robust support networks.

Agriculture — APAC's vast farmlands benefit immensely from precision agriculture tools for crop monitoring, irrigation optimization, and yield forecasting

Mining — The region's booming mining sector relies on drones for stockpile volumetrics, site surveying, and safety inspections over expansive open-pit operations.

Surveying, Construction, and GIS — Rapid infrastructure development and urbanization demand efficient topographic mapping and progress monitoring

Emerging Defense and ISR Applications — Countries in the region continue to fund and develop UAS capabilities, as the region’s defense posture adapts to advancements in platform’s ISR capabilities

About EagleNXT

EagleNXT is a leading developer of high-performance drones, advanced sensors, and intelligent software solutions that deliver critical aerial intelligence to customers around the world. With more than one million flights conducted globally, EagleNXT’s platforms are trusted across defense, public safety, agriculture, infrastructure, and environmental monitoring applications. The Company’s drone systems have achieved multiple industry firsts, including FAA approvals for Operations Over People (OOP) and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), as well as EASA C2 certification in Europe and inclusion on the U.S. Department of Defense’s Blue UAS list. EagleNXT’s sensors are integrated on more than 150 different drone models and are used in over 100 research publications worldwide, reinforcing its leadership in precision agriculture, surveying, and environmental sustainability initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle’s products, the success of new programs and software updates, the ability to implement a new strategic plan, the success of a new strategic plan, contraction in the UAS market and the ability to expand into new geographic markets. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of AgEagle for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

