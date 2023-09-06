A. Duie Pyle Opens New West Virginia LTL Service Center

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a premier, 99-year-old family-owned and operated provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, today announces it opened the doors of a new LTL service center in Charleston, West Virginia. While Pyle has serviced the state of West Virginia for the last year, this facility marks the first time the company has a physical presence within the borders to further enhance its Northeast network and strengthen its position as the leading supply chain solutions provider in the region.



Located at 3 McJunkin Road, Nitro, Charleston, WV, 25143, the LTL service center has expanded Pyle’s footprint westward, enhancing its ability to service more customers. This new expansion comes on the heels of the company’s extension into the Commonwealth of Virginia in 2022, where it opened LTL service centers in Richmond, Manassas and Roanoke. With the ability to now service both states, Pyle's regional influence continues to grow and stretch into new areas of service.

"The new service center enables us to strengthen service to our existing West Virginia customer base, and we look forward to the growth opportunities it brings,” said John Luciani, COO of LTL Solutions at A. Duie Pyle. "By expanding our geographical footprint and providing industry-leading expertise and coverage to the West Virginia area, it will better position us to continue offering exceptional service throughout the entire Northeast region.”

Adding a facility in West Virginia marks a significant milestone for Pyle, as it solidifies its geographical reach, particularly within the Northeast/Mid-Atlantic core area.

For more information on A. Duie Pyle, visit www.aduiepyle.com.

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 99 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 28 LTL service centers and 18 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions, including LTL, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 4.4 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Brokerage Solutions.

