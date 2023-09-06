Unissant and Intelligence Systems Form SBA Mentor-Protégé Joint Venture

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unissant, an industry leader in data and advanced analytics solutions for health and national security, and IT solutions provider Intelligence Systems are proud to announce a strategic Joint Venture (JV) and Mentor-Protégé Agreement (MPA) under the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Mentor-Protégé Program (MPP). Intellisant, LLC (Intellisant) will leverage the robust IT capabilities and extensive staff expertise of both firms to support the missions of our government clients.



Under the MPA, Unissant will provide mentorship and resources to Intelligence Systems as they seek to expand their enterprise technology services and opportunities in the marketplace. This joint venture will specialize in advanced data analytics and emerging technologies, delivering innovative digital transformation services to government agencies. With a data-centric focus we will provide comprehensive engineering services across the enterprise, architectural, and cybersecurity domains encompassing both current systems and technologies as well as legacy and modernization projects.

“This JV exemplifies Unissant’s dedication to nurturing companies like ours,” said David Upham, CEO of Intelligence Systems. “Teaming with seasoned organizations like Unissant exponentially increases our resources and capabilities, ensuring we can deliver mission-critical solutions to our clients.”

“It’s a privilege to initiate this partnership and take on the mentorship role for Intelligence Systems,” expressed Manish Malhotra, CEO of Unissant. “Unissant is dedicated to providing critical resources and assistance that will empower Intelligence Systems to achieve sustainable long-term growth and success. We are confident the formation of this MPP and the resulting technological capabilities will bring distinct and immediate value to our government clients and will be a key factor in their mission and programmatic success.”

About Unissant, Inc.

Unissant, Inc. (Unissant) is an award-winning government solutions provider with experience as a prime managing large, enterprise-wide, Information Technology (IT) solutions for customers across the Health, Federal, Civilian, and National Security markets. Unissant empowers its clients and partners to implement scalable and sustainable solutions that uncover data-driven insights to improve outcomes, strengthen business systems, and achieve results. Unissant is appraised for CMMI Maturity Level 3 DEV & SEC and is in conformity with ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013. For more information, visit us at www.unissant.com.

About Intelligence Systems

Intelligence Systems Corp - a CVE Certified SDVOSB is an innovative technology-driven company delivering impeccable mission-critical, enterprise technology services across the spectrum of different industries. Our principle objective is to leverage emerging technologies to transform, develop, and offer unique solutions to undertake challenges faced by customers. Our solutions focus on human-centered design in enhancing the overall user and customer experience as efficiently and cost-effectively as possible.

