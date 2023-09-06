Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Introduces New Consumables for Fiber Lasers at FABTECH 2023

LAFOX, Ill., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) is introducing its new line of push-fit nozzles, F-Style nozzles with chrome plated tip, a new series of bellows with laminated covers for use in Bystronic®* fiber lasers, and new protective windows for use in machines from leading fiber laser brands.



This new lineup features the following:

Our new line of push-fit nozzles includes the Classic style made of high-quality copper and the Precision style made of brass. This new line includes nozzles for use in Bystronic ® Fiber Laser machines with automatic nozzle changer.



Fiber Laser machines with automatic nozzle changer. The new F-Style nozzle series with chrome plated tip offers better performance and wear resistance when cutting materials where the standard copper or brass nozzles lag, due to spatters and thermal effects.



Our new series of bellows for use in the Bystronic® ByStar fiber lasers includes the X-axis bellows with flexible stainless steel laminated covers that protect them from sparks and reduce their wear and tear.



We added more protective windows and fiber laser lenses that are a high-quality cost-effective aftermarket alternative for use in lasers of up to 20 KW, including TRUMPF®*, Bystronic®*, BLM®*, Precitec®* and other leading laser brands. Among our newest protective windows is the 34 x 3 mm Sapphire protective window used in high-power Bystronic® lasers.



Richardson Electronics is your one-stop shop for your fiber and CO 2 laser needs. We carry local stock in the US and Europe for prompt delivery to help reduce downtime and drive down the cost of ownership of your laser. For more information on these new products and our extensive line of laser consumables, visit our website at www.rellaser.com

The Richardson Electronics team will be displaying these new products and much more at the FABTECH 2023 show at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL from September 11th – 14th, 2023. Visit us at booth A3315.

*All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of the trademarks is solely for identification purposes and does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by the trademark holders. All parts advertised are made for and/or by Richardson Electronics, Ltd. We are not implying in any way that our products are original equipment parts.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For over 75 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. The Power & Microwave Technologies group continues this legacy and complements it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rellpower.com.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components including green energy solutions; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 60% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and adhere to our supplier terms and conditions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

For Details Contact:

Claudio Schutz

VP, Industrial Services

Phone: 630.208.2727

schutz@rell.com

40W267 Keslinger Road

LaFox, IL 60147-0393 USA

(630) 208-2200 | Fax: (630) 208-2550