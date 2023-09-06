New York, USA, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chronic Refractory Cough Market to Observe Stupendous Growth by 2032, Assesses DelveInsight | Key Players to Watch Out - Merck, Kyorin, NeRRe, Bellus Health, GSK, Axalbion, Aldeyra, Genentech

The chronic refractory cough market size shall grow during the forecast period (2023–2032) owing to the launch of upcoming therapies. It is expected to increase at a significant rate during the study period.

DelveInsight’s Chronic Refractory Cough Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, chronic refractory cough emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Chronic Refractory Cough Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the chronic refractory cough market size was found to be ~USD 8.7 billion in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032. As per the DelveInsight estimates, the 12-month prevalent cases of chronic cough in the 7MM were estimated to be approximately 31 million cases in 2022, which are expected to increase by 2032.

cases in 2022, which are expected to increase by 2032. Leading chronic refractory cough companies such as Merck & Co, Kyorin Pharmaceuticals, NeRRe Therapeutics, Bellus Health, GSK, Axalbion, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Genentech, Inc., and others are developing novel chronic refractory cough drugs that can be available in the chronic refractory cough market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel chronic refractory cough drugs that can be available in the chronic refractory cough market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for chronic refractory cough treatment include MK-7264 (gefapixant), Orvepitant Maleate, Camlipixant (BLU-5937), AX-8, ADX-629, GDC-6599, and others.

Chronic Refractory Cough Overview

Chronic refractory cough is described as a cough that persists for more than 8 weeks despite standard treatment and can only be addressed by other medical specializations. Patients with chronic cough have a lower quality of life and their everyday activities are disrupted. Chronic refractory cough symptoms and signs are comparable to those of chronic cough. A persistent or chronic cough is one of the first and most important indications of respiratory involvement. Other pulmonary symptoms and signs include wheezing, stridor, dyspnea, hoarseness or aphonia, and soreness around the laryngotracheal cartilage. One of the prominent symptoms is a dry, unpleasant cough that is localized to the laryngeal region. The initial step in evaluating people with chronic refractory cough is to undertake a thorough anamnesis, followed by a physical examination. Other procedures for determining the severity of chronic refractory cough include functional respiratory tests, pulmonary radioscopy, lung CTexam, or bronchoscopy with bronchopulmonary lavage.





Chronic Refractory Cough Epidemiology Segmentation

The chronic refractory cough epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current chronic refractory cough patient pool and forecasted trends for the seven individual major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The chronic refractory cough market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

12-month Chronic Cough Prevalent Cases

Chronic Cough Gender-specific Cases

Total Chronic Refractory Cough Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Cough in ILD

Chronic Refractory Cough Treatment Market

Chronic refractory cough, a persistent and distressing condition characterized by a cough lasting for more than eight weeks despite various attempts at treatment, poses significant challenges for both patients and healthcare providers. Conventional therapies often prove ineffective in managing this condition, leading to a search for innovative approaches. The pathophysiology of chronic refractory cough is complex, involving heightened sensitivity of cough reflex pathways and potential underlying conditions like gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), upper airway cough syndrome (UACS), and eosinophilic bronchitis. As a result, the treatment strategies for chronic refractory cough have evolved into a multidisciplinary approach. Pulmonologists, otolaryngologists, allergists, and speech therapists collaborate to comprehensively assess and manage each patient’s unique case.

In recent years, research has led to the exploration of novel therapies for chronic refractory cough. Neuromodulation techniques, such as vagus nerve stimulation, have shown promise in modulating the cough reflex and providing relief to patients who have not responded to traditional treatments. Targeted medications, including neuromodulators and specific receptor antagonists, are being investigated for their potential to interrupt the hypersensitive cough reflex. Moreover, behavioral interventions and speech therapy play a crucial role in helping patients gain control over their cough and manage triggers. Techniques like cough suppression training and speech retraining have demonstrated effectiveness in reducing cough frequency and improving the quality of life for those suffering from this condition.

Key Chronic Refractory Cough Therapies and Companies

MK-7264 (gefapixant): Merck & Co/Kyorin Pharmaceuticals

Orvepitant Maleate: NeRRe Therapeutics

Camlipixant (BLU-5937): Bellus Health/GSK

AX-8: Axalbion

ADX-629: Aldeyra Therapeutics

GDC-6599: Genentech, Inc.

Chronic Refractory Cough Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the chronic refractory cough market are anticipated to change in the coming years. Growing research and development in the field may raise the likelihood of the creation of a potentially viable chronic refractory cough therapy. The prevalence of chronic refractory cough is increasing significantly, which will boost the market in the long run. Moreover, there is a dearth of effective medication or therapy, creating a large chronic refractory cough market potential for developing entrepreneurs to accelerate and dominate the chronic refractory cough market. In addition, increased public awareness presents a lucrative opportunity for therapeutic innovation to drive the chronic refractory cough market.

However, several factors are affecting the growth of the chronic refractory cough market. To date, no single medicine or therapy has been licensed or studied to lower the likelihood of recurrence and the severity of the condition. Chronic refractory cough can have a substantial impact on a patient’s mental, emotional, and physical dimensions of life, which are significantly related to the duration of the cough and a variety of other cough symptoms. Because all of the existing treatments for chronic refractory cough are off-label therapy, they frequently favor over-the-counter medications, which can pose a threat to impending approved pharmaceuticals due to their high cost. Due to the lack of a defined cause and a proper treatment technique, chronic refractory cough patients have increased healthcare use and expense burden. Hence, all these factors mentioned above may cause a dip in the chronic refractory cough market growth in the coming years.

Chronic Refractory Cough Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Chronic Refractory Cough Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Chronic Refractory Cough Market Size in 2022 USD 8.7 Billion Key Chronic Refractory Cough Companies Merck & Co, Kyorin Pharmaceuticals, NeRRe Therapeutics, Bellus Health, GSK, Axalbion, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Genentech, Inc., and others Key Chronic Refractory Cough Therapies MK-7264 (gefapixant), Orvepitant Maleate, Camlipixant (BLU-5937), AX-8, ADX-629, GDC-6599, and others

Scope of the Chronic Refractory Cough Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Refractory Cough current marketed and emerging therapies

Chronic Refractory Cough current marketed and emerging therapies Chronic Refractory Cough Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Chronic Refractory Cough Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Chronic Refractory Cough Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Chronic Refractory Cough Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Chronic Refractory Cough Market Key Insights 2. Chronic Refractory Cough Market Report Introduction 3. Chronic Refractory Cough Market Overview at a Glance 4. Chronic Refractory Cough Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Chronic Refractory Cough Treatment and Management 7. Chronic Refractory Cough Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Chronic Refractory Cough Marketed Drugs 10. Chronic Refractory Cough Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Chronic Refractory Cough Market Analysis 12. Chronic Refractory Cough Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

