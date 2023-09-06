Wall Street Journal/College Pulse Ranks NJIT No. 2 Public University in the US

Newark, N.J., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Jersey Institute of Technology is the second-highest ranked public university in the Wall Street Journal/College Pulse 2024 list of the Best Colleges in the U.S.

At No. 19 nationally, NJIT is second only to the University of Florida among public universities nationally and to Princeton University among colleges and universities in New Jersey.

The new list replaces the former WSJ/Times Higher Education ranking with some similar methodology components. It uses a much larger survey, however, and places more emphasis on student outcomes and feedback from students and alumni. It’s also more exclusive, with only 400 schools awarded. That’s just 20% of the eligible universities examined.

“This ranking confirms that NJIT is an exceptional public polytechnic university that primes students for rewarding careers, particularly in STEM disciplines,” said NJIT President Teik C. Lim. “We are focused on outcomes and enabling graduates to realize their goals, so they can personally thrive and make significant contributions to society.”

For the ranking, WSJ/College Purse surveyed more than 60,900 students and recent alumni nationally, asking more than 50 questions about learning opportunities, career preparation, campus facilities, diversity and the campus community. For example, the survey asked, “How satisfied are you with the value for money your college provides?”

About New Jersey Institute of Technology

New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) is the greatest producer of technological talent and knowledge in New Jersey. NJIT is a leading public polytechnic research university that prepares students for uncommon career success and spurs innovations that improve lives while fostering economic growth. The New York Times college ranking tool rates NJIT No. 1 nationally among all public universities when you prioritize high alumni earnings, economic mobility, and academic profile, and the Wall Street Journal rated NJIT No. 19 overall and No. 2 among public universities in the United States. Additionally, NJIT stands among the top 100 universities in the country for alumni mid-career earnings, according to PayScale.com, is ranked No. 35 nationally by The Princeton Review as a Best Value College and is rated among the top 50 public national universities and top 100 overall by U.S. News & World Report.