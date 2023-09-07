Join GCEA for 5th International Clinical Engineering & HTM Congress in Visakhapatnam, India

Arlington, Virginia, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Are you interested in promoting international cooperation in clinical engineering and healthcare technology management? The Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI) is collaborating with the Global Clinical Engineering Alliance (GCEA) to bring clinical engineering experts from around the world together to collaborate and share their knowledge.

The 5th International Clinical Engineering & Health Technology Management Congress (ICEHTMC) will be held in Visakhapatnam, India from November 10 - 13, 2023, and will focus on the lifecycle of medical devices and lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will feature educational sessions, training, and the chance to network with experts and practitioners from around the globe.

GCEA interim president Yadin David stated, “Healthcare is a local issue, but the technology that supports the delivery of healthcare services is international. Attending the International Congress makes a lot of sense because clinical engineers, technologists, technicians, and program managers can attend sessions about the technology lifecycle, from innovation, prototyping, manufacturing, and regulation, to use at the point of care.”

Robert Burroughs, chief learning and development officer at AAMI said, “We would encourage anyone in this community who has a global footprint to their medtech operations to look at attending.”

ICEHTMC also aligns with the World Health Organization’s Innovation Forum , held in Visakhapatnam from November 14 – 16, 2023. Representatives from over 80 national ministries of health have been invited to view the ICEHTMC expo hall floor, meaning that attendees have the chance to interact with this crucial part of the global health community.

Per Burroughs, attendance will “certainly be beneficial to clinical engineers and health technology managers who will be there to interact with ministries of health. Any exhibitors are going to have the opportunity to interact with those decisionmakers and make them aware of their products and services.”

You can find more information from AAMI on the conference here and register here.