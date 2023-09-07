Candlelight Vigil Honours Innocent Victims of Impaired Driving

DARTMOUTH, Nova Scotia, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The families of innocent victims killed in impaired driving crashes will come together on Saturday for a special Ceremony of Hope and Dedication at MADD Canada’s Nova Scotia Memorial Monument for Victims.

The beautiful granite Monument, located at Dartmouth Memorial Gardens and Atlantic Funeral Home is etched with the names of 125 people who died as a result of someone’s choice to drive impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Media are invited to attend the Nova Scotia Memorial Monument Ceremony:
Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Dartmouth Memorial Gardens and Atlantic Funeral Home – 767 Main St., Dartmouth,
Nova Scotia
Guest Speakers: Superintendent Andrew Matthews, Halifax Regional Police
  Superintendent Sean Auld, RCMP
  Elder Debbie Eisan, Mi’kmaq Native Friendship Centre
  Susan MacAskill, MADD Annapolis Valley Chapter
   

“At this special ceremony, we pay tribute to the innocent victims of impaired driving and offer our support to their families and friends,” said Meg Wetmore, MADD Canada’s Atlantic Region Victim Services Manager. “We also hope to motivate people to make the commitment to never drive impaired, so that others never have to suffer this senseless tragedy.”

MADD Canada has provincial Memorial Monuments in Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Quebec and is unveiling a new monument in Ontario in September. We are working towards establishing similar monuments in British Columbia and Prince Edward Island.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
