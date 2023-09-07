BIO-key International Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program to Elevate Biometric Security Solutions on AWS

WALL, N.J. and Herndon, Va., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB), is proud to announce its acceptance into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. Having joined the AWS Partner Network in June of 2022, acceptance to the Accelerate Program marks a significant milestone in BIO-key's journey to provide advanced biometric security solutions on AWS.



As a member of this program, BIO-key will access a wide range of resources and benefits, including technical enablement, go-to-market support, and co-selling opportunities, allowing the company to deliver enhanced security offerings to AWS customers, globally.

BIO-key's biometric authentication solutions offer unparalleled security and convenience, leveraging unique biometric identifiers such as fingerprints, faces, palm scans, and more. With support from AWS, BIO-key aims to make its cutting-edge biometric technology easily accessible to businesses of all sizes, from startups to enterprises, seeking to fortify their digital environments against ever-evolving cybersecurity threats.

"BIO-key is thrilled to be accepted into the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, which validates the strength of our biometric authentication solutions and our commitment to innovation in the field of cybersecurity," said Galen Rodgers, VP of Sales & Channel, BIO-key International. "Our work with AWS will help us to further enhance the security posture of organizations using AWS, providing a frictionless yet robust authentication experience for users."

As BIO-key works with AWS to continue expanding its reach and capabilities, both companies are committed to driving innovation and raising the bar for security solutions in the cloud computing landscape.

To learn more about the AWS ISV Accelerate program, please visit https://aws.amazon.com/partners/programs/isv-accelerate/.

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.BIO-key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software managing millions of users. Its cloud-based PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) capabilities, enable large-scale Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions and customized on-premises solutions.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue; our ability to raise additional capital; our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in business conditions; changes in our sales strategy and product development plans; changes in the marketplace; continued services of our executive management team; security breaches; competition in the biometric technology industry; market acceptance of biometric products generally and our products under development; our ability to execute and deliver on contracts in Africa; our ability to expand into Asia, Africa and other foreign markets; our ability to integrate the operations and personnel of Swivel Secure into our business; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; delays in the development of products and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing as well as other factors set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

