Schulich School of Business Appoints Inaugural CIBC Chair in Sustainable Finance

TORONTO, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- York University’s Schulich School of Business, one of the world’s leading centres of sustainability research, today announced that Dr. Olaf Weber will become the inaugural holder of the new CIBC Chair in Sustainable Finance.



The research chair was established last year as the result of CIBC’s commitment to enable a more sustainable future, working in partnership with stakeholders and clients.

Dr. Weber has had a distinguished career in the field of sustainable finance marked by cutting-edge research on the intersection of business and financial institutions’ sustainability. As the inaugural CIBC Chair in Sustainable Finance, he will pursue pioneering research that generates actionable solutions within the global finance sector.

Schulich is recognized internationally as a thought leader in the areas of sustainability and responsible business. The School is home to the Centre of Excellence in Responsible Business, one of the world’s largest and most influential academic centres dedicated to sustainability research and knowledge development.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Olaf Weber as the new CIBC Chair in Sustainable Finance,” says Detlev Zwick, Dean of the Schulich School of Business. “The CIBC Chair will expand our School’s expertise in sustainable finance while carrying out important new research that will help in the transition to a low-carbon economy.”

