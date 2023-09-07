Jarl Berntzen joins Adeia as Chief Corporate Development Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA) today announced that Jarl Berntzen joined Adeia as the company’s chief corporate development officer on September 5, 2023.



“We are thrilled to welcome Jarl to Adeia as our chief corporate development officer. He brings extensive experience in strategy, finance and M&A advisory which will be instrumental in the execution of Adeia’s strategic growth plan,” commented Paul E. Davis, chief executive officer of Adeia.

Berntzen joins Adeia from Oppenheimer & Co., where he was managing director of technology investment banking and head of technology M&A. At Oppenheimer, he was responsible for soliciting and executing M&A transactions and private capital raises across the full technology spectrum. Prior to that, Berntzen held corporate development leadership roles at Dolby Laboratories and Rambus. Earlier in his career, he worked for more than a decade in the M&A departments at Goldman, Sachs & Co., where he held the position of vice president.

Berntzen is a seasoned corporate development professional with vast experience evaluating and leading technology acquisition and investment opportunities. He earned both a B.Sc. and an M.Sc. degree in Economics and Business Administration from Copenhagen Business School.

“I am excited to join Adeia’s management team and contribute to Adeia’s leading IP licensing business,” said Berntzen. “I look forward to working with the team to advance Adeia’s growth objectives through strategic transactions and initiatives.”

