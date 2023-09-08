Welcome to SkiStar’s Capital Markets Day 2023

On Thursday, 12 October 2023, the mountain tourism company SkiStar will arrange a Capital Markets Day in Stockholm. The purpose of the Capital Markets Day is to provide analysts, investors, and the media with an update on SkiStar’s operations, development, and strategic priorities as the leading holiday tour operator for Scandinavia.

The speakers will include Stefan Sjöstrand (CEO), Martin Almgren (CFO), Niclas Sjögren Berg (COO), Mathias Lindström (Commercial Director) and Lars-Göran Dahl (Property Director).

Registration starts at 13.45 CET and the event will start at 14.00 CET and is expected to end at 17.00 CET latest. After the presentations, there will be an opportunity to mingle. The event will be live streamed for those who can’t attend in person, and you will be able to ask written questions.

To participate at the physical event, please register via the following link: https://financialhearings.com/event/46865/register/live_event . The number of seats is limited.

Date: Thursday 12 October 2023

Time: Registration from 13.45 CET and the presentations start at 14.00 CET

Venue: Tändstickspalatset, Västra Trädgårdsgatan 15, Stockholm

Link to live stream: https://ir.financialhearings.com/skistar-cmd-2023

Material related to the Capital Markets Day will be available on the website ( https://www.skistar.com/en/corporate/investors/ ).

Further information can be reached from:

Stefan Sjöstrand, CEO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60, press@skistar.com

Martin Almgren, CFO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60, press@skistar.com

SkiStar in brief

The mountain tourism company SkiStar AB (publ) is listed on the Mid Cap list of the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. The Group owns and operates mountain resorts in Sälen, Vemdalen, Åre and Stockholm (Hammarbybacken) in Sweden and in Hemsedal and Trysil in Norway. Operations are divided into three segments: Operation of Mountain Resorts, Property Development & Exploitation and Operation of Hotels. As the leading holiday tour operator for Scandinavia, SkiStar’s business concept is to create memorable mountain experiences, develop sustainable destinations, offer accommodation, activities, products and services of the highest quality with our guests in focus. For further information, please visit www.skistar.com/en/corporate.

