Gray Television’s InvestigateTV+ Announces First Investigations Ahead of Official Launch

ATLANTA, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) is excited to announce the official launch of the daily news magazine program InvestigateTV+ on September 11, 2023. The program will leverage one of the largest collections of investigative journalists in the nation to provide even more investigations that not only uncover problems but reveal and often lead to solutions.



InvestigateTV+ will draw from the strength and experience of all of Gray’s 113 newsrooms with a dedicated team of investigators and producers to provide a daily resource of information that empowers viewers. Some of the first investigative stories to air include: uncovering a little-known federal law that forces Gold Star families to make a difficult and costly choice; action from lawmakers after InvestigateTV+ cameras catch trains stopping on tracks, cutting communities in half and endangering children; and, exposing an alarming trend in teens and fatal fentanyl overdoses and the development in treatment that is a potential game-changer.

Building upon the overwhelming positive response garnered by Gray’s InvestigateTV weekend show, Gray made the strategic decision to extend the reach of impactful journalism through the launch of InvestigateTV+ on weekdays. On average, 1.3 million households currently watch InvestigateTV weekend programming. Gray’s local stations across all of its markets are set to broadcast both the weekday program (InvestigateTV+) and the weekend program (InvestigateTV). Moreover, Gray is extending the availability of these programs to non-owned local television stations operating beyond its station footprint.

InvestigateTV+ is hosted by Lee Zurik and Tisha Powell. Lee Zurik is Gray’s Vice President of Investigations and a respected anchor and Chief Investigative Reporter at WVUE in New Orleans. He brings a distinguished portfolio including two George Foster Peabody Awards and twelve National Edward R. Murrow Awards. Tisha Powell is an anchor at WAFB in Baton Rouge and a seasoned journalist with a breadth of experience across the country. She adds her expertise in interviewing prominent figures including Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, and Dr. Jill Biden.

“Our team is committed to finding real solutions to problems facing the communities we serve. Combined with the strength of our reporters across all 113 Gray markets, InvestigateTV+ will deliver solutions-based journalism with real life impact every day,” Zurik said.

Investigate TV+ showcases Gray’s renowned InvestigateTV unit, plus consumer, health, and original content curated from Gray’s local news stations. The investigations will go beyond the headlines to provide every angle with an emphasis on keeping your family safe.

“So many families are dealing with the same struggles, from the safety of their kids to health and pocketbook problems. We want to share the stories of real people, how they are overcoming those challenges and creating real change,” Powell said.

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Its television stations serve 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 101 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. It also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information, please visit www.gray.tv.

