Metaverse Market Opportunity Projected to Surge Across Industries, Reaching $298.6 Billion in Digital Asset Marketplaces by 2028

The "Metaverse Market by Technologies, Platforms, Solutions and Applications in Industry Verticals 2023 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report assesses the market opportunity for Metaverse vendors and ancillary services providers, including infrastructure, devices, software, and supporting services. The analysis covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the Metaverse market and related segments for the period from 2023 to 2028.

Report Findings:

The report highlights several key findings regarding the Metaverse market opportunity:

Metaverse digital asset marketplaces are projected to reach $298.6 billion by 2028. Blockchain solutions supporting Metaverse applications are expected to grow to $161.9 billion by 2028. Virtual reality within Metaverse solutions is estimated to become a $315.3 billion opportunity by 2028. User-generated content and social media activities within the Metaverse are anticipated to reach $95.7 billion by 2028. Financial services that facilitate various forms of Metaverse commerce are forecasted to reach nearly $58 billion by 2028.

Metaverse Concept:

The Metaverse is defined as an interactive interchange between the physical and virtual worlds, creating a new universe for digital consumers and businesses. It encompasses communication, applications, content, and commerce, with companies investing significant resources into its development. Governments are also considering engagement within the Metaverse, demonstrating the trend of cyber-to-physical interaction to enhance the digital economy.

Business Impact:

The report emphasizes that the Metaverse will impact various functional elements within enterprise and industrial segments, including sales, marketing, and business operations. It is expected to revolutionize several industry verticals, enhance social media experiences, optimize productivity, transform online education, facilitate blockchain applications, and potentially shape the future of the internet.

Technological Advancements:

Metaverse solutions will leverage technologies such as digital twins for monitoring, simulation, and remote control of physical assets with virtual objects. Concepts like "Smart Objects" will become prominent, allowing virtual objects to interface with real ones through Virtual-to-Real (V2R), Real-to-Virtual (R2V), and Virtual-to-Virtual (V2V) interactions. Mixed Reality (MR) will enable teleoperation and tele-robotics, enhancing user experiences and leading to transformative applications in business and industrial sectors.

Conclusion:

The report underscores that the Metaverse presents a substantial market opportunity across various sectors, transforming how businesses operate and interact within a digital universe. With a comprehensive analysis of market trends, technological advancements, and business implications, the report aims to provide insights to both existing and prospective stakeholders in the Metaverse ecosystem.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

2.1 Metaverse Defined

2.1.1 Conceptual Framework: Product/Service/Place/Moment

2.1.2 Technology Pillars/Layers

2.1.3 Key Features

2.2 Metaverse Building Blocks

2.2.1 Building Block 1: Infrastructure

2.2.2 Building Block 2: Virtualization Engine

2.2.3 Building Block 3: Interface and Access

2.2.4 Building Block 4: User Experience and Use Cases

2.2.5 Building Block 5: Tools and Standards

2.3 Metaverse Types

2.3.1 Augmented Reality

2.3.2 Virtual Reality

2.3.3 Lifelogging

2.3.4 Mirrored Worlds

2.4 Metaverse Development Timeline

2.4.1 Today: Virtual Reality as a Digital Escape

2.4.2 Near Term: AR to Enhance Human Experience

2.4.3 Longer Term: BCI as Final Platform

2.5 Metaverse Rational for Business

2.6 Web 3 and the Metaverse

2.7 Market Dynamic Analysis

2.7.1 Growth Driver Analysis

2.7.2 Market Challenge Analysis

2.7.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

2.8 Pandemic a Market Driver for the Metaverse

2.9 Value Chain Analysis

2.9.1 Hardware and Equipment Providers

2.9.2 Infrastructure Solution Providers

2.9.3 Software Solution Providers

2.9.4 Platform Providers

2.9.5 Content Providers

2.9.6 AI Companies

2.9.7 Enabling Technology Providers

2.10 Industry Development

2.10.1 Deal, Acquisition, Investment, and Alliance Analysis

2.10.2 Technology Collaboration Analysis

3.0 Metaverse Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 Metaverse Technology Analysis

3.1.1 Blockchain

3.1.2 Virtual and Augmented Reality

3.1.3 Mixed Reality

3.1.4 Brain-Computer Interfaces

3.2 Enabling Technology Analysis

3.2.1 NFTs

3.2.2 Artificial Intelligence

3.2.3 Internet and 5G Network

3.2.4 3D Modelling

3.2.5 Edge Computing

3.2.6 Digital Twin Technology and Solutions

3.2.7 Cryptocurrency

3.3 Metaverse Hardware/Device Analysis

3.3.1 Displays

3.3.2 Extended Reality Hardware

3.3.2.1 Haptic Sensors and Devices

3.3.2.2 Omni Treadmills

3.3.2.3 Smart Glasses

3.3.3 AR/VR Headsets

3.4 Metaverse Software: Asset Creation Tool vs. Programming Engines

3.5 Metaverse Platform Analysis

3.5.1 Desktop Platform

3.5.2 Mobile Platform

3.5.3 Console Platform

3.5.4 Headsets/Wearables Platform

3.6 Metaverse Sales Channel: Direct vs. Distribution

3.7 Metaverse Application Analysis

3.7.1 Financial Institutes

3.7.2 Retail and Fashion

3.7.3 Media and Entertainment

3.7.4 Real Estate

3.7.5 Education

3.7.6 Aerospace

3.7.7 Automotive

3.7.8 Healthcare

3.7.9 Manufacturing

3.7.10 Military

3.8 Metaverse Ecosystem

4.0 Metaverse Company Analysis

4.1 Meta Platforms Inc.

4.2 Apple Inc.

4.3 Google

4.4 Tencent Holdings

4.5 ByteDance Ltd.

4.6 NetEase Inc.

4.7 Nvidia Corporation

4.8 Unity Technologies Inc.

4.9 Lilith Games

4.10 Nextech AR Solution Corp.

4.11 Active Theory

4.12 Decentraland

4.13 Microsoft Corporation

4.14 Globant

4.15 Alibaba Cloud

4.16 Magic Leap Inc.

4.17 Queppelin

4.18 HoYoverse (miHoYo)

4.19 ZQGame

4.20 Sony Corporation

4.21 GoMeta

4.22 Niantic

4.23 Valve

4.24 Baidu

4.25 Somnium Space

4.26 Binance

4.27 Walmart

4.28 Nike Inc

4.29 Gap Inc

4.30 Verizon

4.31 Hulu LLC

4.32 Netflix

4.33 Adidas

4.34 Atari Inc.

4.35 HyperVerse

4.36 Nakamoto Games

4.37 The Sandbox

4.38 Roblox Corporation

4.39 Epic Games Inc.

4.40 Bloktopia

4.41 Cryptovoxels

4.42 Metahero

4.43 Star Atlas

4.44 Bolly Heroes

4.45 OneRare

4.46 LOKA

4.47 Cope Studio

4.48 Zippy

4.49 NextMeet

4.50 ZQGame

4.51 Larva Labs (Yuga Labs)

4.52 Sky Mavis

4.53 Sorare

4.54 Rarible

4.55 LeewayHertz

5.0 Metaverse Market Analysis and Forecasts 2023 - 2028

6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

