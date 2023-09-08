Topline Financial Credit Union Wins Statewide Award for Member Service Initiatives

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union, a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative, was named a statewide winner in the $250 million - $1 billion asset category for the Louise Herring Philosophy-in-Action Member Service Award, sponsored by the Minnesota Credit Union Network (MnCUN) and the Credit Union National Association (CUNA). The Louise Herring award recognizes credit unions that demonstrate in an extraordinary way the practical application of the movement’s principles in serving their members.



TopLine was recognized in the Louise Herring category for their commitment to educating and equipping their employees with the skills and knowledge to help guide members along their financial journeys. Twenty-three TopLine employees successfully completed Credit Union National Association’s (CUNA) Financial Counseling Certification Program (FiCEP) in 2022. This program enhances employees’ financial knowledge and skills to provide an elevated level of financial wellness, guidance and counseling to assist credit union members. Through the year-long certified program, credit union employees learn how to better council members on developing healthy financial habits, such as establishing a financial services relationship, developing a budget, importance of emergency savings, saving for retirement/401k contributions, tracking expenses, using credit wisely, paying down debt, understanding credit reports and scores, and the importance of planning for their futures. Employees who complete the course receive the Certified Credit Union Financial Counselors (CCUFC) designation.

TopLine’s winning entry will advance to the national competition, where it will compete with financial education projects from credit unions in other states. Entries that place in the national competition will be recognized during the 2024 Governmental Affairs Conference.

“We are appreciative of the recognition from the Minnesota Credit Union Network and Credit Union National Association for our dedication to our employees’ professional financial counseling development,” said Mick Olson, President and CEO, TopLine Financial Credit Union. “We remain committed to providing financial expertise, guidance and resources that meet our members’ individual needs to improve their financial wellness.”

The award is named in honor of Louise Herring, an active supporter, organizer and champion of credit unions. She was the Ohio delegate to the 1934 national credit union conference in Estes Park, Colorado, where she signed the original constitution for a national credit union association.

The Minnesota Credit Union Network is the statewide trade association that works to ensure the success, growth and vitality of Minnesota credit unions. For more information, visit www.mncun.org. Credit Union National Association (CUNA), based in Washington, D.C., and Madison, Wisconsin, is the premier national trade association serving America’s credit unions. The not-for-profit trade group is governed by volunteer directors who are elected by their credit union peers. For more information, visit www.cuna.org.

TopLine Financial Credit Union, a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 11th largest credit union, with assets of more than $785 million and serves over 50,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com. Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members. To learn more, visit TopLine’s online Financial Learning Center.

CONTACT:

Vicki Roscoe Erickson

Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

TopLine Financial Credit Union

verickson@toplinecu.com | 763.391.0872

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/465494ec-be3f-4e21-9831-2581ce2a715b