Thor Equities’ Industrial Platform Keeps Up Momentum with Four New Leases in Florida

New York, NY, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thor Equities Group, a global leader in urban real estate development, leasing and management, is pleased to announce it has signed four new leases covering over 34,000 square feet at a key portfolio of assets in Tampa, Florida.

Located in Tampa’s highly sought-after industrial submarkets, the Westshore-Airport and Eastside Tampa submarkets, Thor’s portfolio exceeds 402,000 square feet across thirteen-assets. New activity at the property includes the welcoming of new tenants: Paquip, Cox Building Services, and City Electric Supply Company; and the extension of current tenant, Home Pride Cabinets. Paquip specializes in liquid packaging solutions while Cox Building Services specializes in general contracting and construction management. City Electric Supply is an electrical wholesale business while Home Pride Cabinets is known for their quality craftsmanship in cabinetry. The property was selected by the new tenants for its prime location in the Tampa Bay metro, which offers users accessibility to approximately 20 million consumers within a 200-mile radius.

“Leasing momentum remains strong in the industrial sector, and we are pleased to welcome a variety of prosperous businesses to our strong tenant roster,’’ said Chairman of Thor Equities Group, Joe Sitt. ‘’The property’s central location makes it highly attractive to an assortment of users and we look forward to sourcing similar opportunities across the Southeast and beyond.’’

Additional tenants at the property include Thermotech Enterprises, the industry leader in the manufacturing and installation of energy recovery wheels, Superior Pool Products, the national wholesale distributor of swimming pool equipment, parts and supplies; and an additional array of companies specializing in different sectors including shipping, auto repair, beverage and water filtration products, and more.

The activity in Tampa represents Thor’s commitment to building a robust and widespread industrial portfolio with assets in key markets in California, Georgia, Texas, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, and Illinois that cater to an array of different companies.

ABOUT THOR EQUITIES GROUP:

Thor Equities is a leader in the development, leasing and management of office, industrial, laboratory, residential, hotel and mixed-use assets in premier urban locations worldwide. The company operates in major cities around the globe and has a property portfolio totaling $20 billion with a development pipeline in excess of 50 million square feet. Thor has a strong presence on three continents and in addition to its US holdings, the company has assets in European gateway cities including London, Paris, Madrid, and Milan, and is the largest developer in Mexico through its Latin American division with a development pipeline of over 18 million square feet. Thor maximizes returns for institutional investors by recognizing a property’s potential, reducing operating expenses, increasing tenant satisfaction, leveraging market trends to maintain a long-term competitive edge. For more information, visit www.thorequities.com.