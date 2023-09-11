Next Hydrogen and Casale Sign MOU to Develop Green Ammonia and Methanol Systems

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (“Next Hydrogen”) (TSXV:NXHOTC:NXHSF) and Casale SA (“Casale”), have signed a non-exclusive memorandum of understanding to develop green ammonia and methanol systems that integrate Next Hydrogen’s electrolysis technology and products.