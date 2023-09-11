Hemlo Explorers Announces Approval of $200,000 OJEP Grant

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemlo Explorers Inc. (the “Company”) (TSXV: HMLO) is pleased to announce that it has been selected to receive grant funding of up to $200,000 under the Ontario Junior Exploration Program (“OJEP”) from the Ontario Government. This amount will cover up to 50% of eligible exploration costs, to a maximum of $200,000 in respect of expenditures incurred by the Company during the period from April 1, 2023 to February 15, 2024. The Company also received a $200,000 OJEP Grant for the 2022 exploration program.

